Top five destinations to include in your vacation plans for 2021

Based on the most recent World Happiness Report, Booking’s website chose some of the top destinations considered to be the happiest countries in the world, which many travelers hope to return to on vacation once we move past the current pandemic.



People around the world are tired of so many lockdowns and quarantines and are looking forward to travel again.



According to a survey by Booking, which included 28,000 adults from 28 different countries who plan to travel during the next 12 months, in Colombia for example, 71 percent of the people said that they are hopeful they will be able to travel in 2021, thanks to news about the success of the covid vaccines.

It is worth pointing out that this global report was written by an international group of independent experts, and they ranked 95 countries, including Colombia, which ranked 55.



Based on this ranking, Booking’s platform compiled the following top travel destinations:

Denmark

UNESCO Global Geopark Vestjylland, Denmark. Foto: Unesco

The secret to be the second happiest country in the world has a name: hygge.



Hygge means enjoying the little things like a hot cup of coffee or a quiet afternoon at home reading your favorite book under a blanket.



In few words, it is doing whatever makes you feel cozy and relaxed.



To discover its true meaning, there is nothing better that spending time in Copenhagen walking around the charming streets of the city while the snow falls, and warming up in a cozy café with a nice cup of hot chocolate by candlelight.

Norway

This stunning country ranked as the eight happiest country in the world Foto: iStock

One of the reasons for this deserved spot is that between September and March each year, the Norwegian sky lights up with the astonishing aurora borealis (Northern Lights).



During this time of the year, vibrant colors fill the sky and give a memorable show to anyone lucky enough to be looking up.

New Zealand

New Zealand is one of the countries with more opportunities to survive in an environmental emergency. Foto: iStock

New Zealand made it to the list on the ninth place because its extraordinary landscapes offer tourists experiences for a lifetime.



One of its most beautiful tourists’ attractions is the Waitomo Caves, and if you find yourself navigating those waters you will be able to see millions of fireflies glowing in the dark. This show of thousands of green dots that twinkle on the cave walls is truly remarkable and will make you feel inside a fairy tale.

Canada

Vancouver is one of the most ethnic diversity cities in Canada. Foto: iStock

If flying is the secret to true happiness for you, then Canada (ranked 15th) can give you the wings you need to do just that.



In Banff National Park, travelers can fly over the Rocky Mountains by canopy and feel the adrenaline like never before. Enjoy the thrill as you speed down the mountainsides and revel in the beautiful scenery of Canada’s oldest national park.

Taiwan

Taiwán. Foto: Archivo Particular

With its stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and delicious food, it’s no wonder this country is ranked in the top 20 happiest in the world (ranked 19th).



Its wide variety of natural hot springs is perfect to relax and connect with nature.

