Air Canada suspends 17 routes until the end of April due to covid-19

Air Canada announced this tuesday the suspension of 17 international routes, at least until April 30, due to the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, a decision that will put more than 1,500 new employees out of work.



The suspension will start on February 18, and it will apply firtsly for eight routes to the United States from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, and nine to other foreign destinations.

From Toronto, Air Canada will suspend flights to five destinations in the United States (Fort Myers, Boston, Washington-Reagan, Denver and LaGuardia) and to six in the rest of the world (Bogotá, Dublin, Sao Paulo, Dubai, Hong Kong and Tel Aviv).



"Unfortunately ... the airline will also temporarily reduce its unionized workforce by 1,500 employees and a yet to be determined number of employees on its management team," says a statement.



The airline says that it will contact its customers whose reservations are affected "to offer them various options, including alternative routes."



This is a new blow for the employees of Air Canada, which had already announced some 1,900 layoffs in January following new travel restrictions imposed by the Canadian government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



At the end of January, Air Canada and three other Canadian airlines also suspended, at Ottawa's request, flights between Canada and the "destinations of the sun", the Caribbean and Mexico, until April 30.



Starting February 15, the government will also impose a mandatory PCR test and a three-day quarantine "at your expense" for travelers arriving in Canada while they await the results.



