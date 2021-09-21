Five hidden eco-tourism treasures close to Bogota

Close your eyes, take a deep breath, feel your lungs with fresh air, and listen, just listen. The birds are chirping, and the water hits the rocks. There is no screaming or cars disrupting the peace. The cold wind caresses the skin of your face and fatigue is a sign you are doing it right. Your legs shake and your heartbeat raises. That moment –which can last a few minutes– is repeated every time you arrive at one of the magical places that are home to the most beautiful Colombian fauna and flora.

Two hours by car from Bogota we can find five natural green treasures. These places have existed for years and are famous for their flora, fauna, and water resources. They are taken care of by the residents of nearby municipalities or by organizations such as Parques Nacionales Naturales (PNN by its abbreviation in Spanish) and the Corporación Regional Autónoma (CAR by its abbreviation in Spanish).



The people who choose to do ecotourism, to visit, observe, and take care of these ecosystems, can access them. “It is important that people who go hiking, trekking, or want to carry out other types of activities there, take care of these landscapes as if they were their homes”, says Carlos Avellaneda, director of Caminantes del Retorno*, a travel agency that has guides who are experts in eco-tourism .



At a time when everything is opening up again, after long months of quarantine and restrictions due to the pandemic, these ecosystems can be approached responsibly. However, you must understand that they are valuable places for the region and the country. Moreover, remember that their survival depends on the way in which we interact with them. With that in mind, if you want to visit them schedule ahead and make sure to hire certified experts.

Lagunas de Siecha

Lagunas de Siecha. Foto: Caminantes del retorno

In the municipality of Guasca there are three magical lagoons that were a sacred place for the Muiscas. According to the stories, the indigenous people drew an imaginary line with the sunlight to locate the neighboring municipalities and places of worship in the center of the country. At 3,500 meters above sea level and with a temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, visitors can find a water sanctuary in the middle of one of the grasslands of the Parque Nacional Natural Chingaza. Remember that you must request permission in advance to enter this place.

Peña de Tunjaque

La Peña de Tunjaque. Foto: Cortesía Alcaldía La Calera

Its name means 'observation point of the peoples' in the Muisca language. It is located in the municipality of La Calera. The place was an indigenous prayer site and a meeting point between communities. In just over two hours, you can ascend up to 3,600 meters above sea level.



Visitors will be able to appreciate the frailejones, ferns, orchids, and the characteristic vegetation of the Andean Forest and the paramo. Its location is strategic, and you can see other municipalities such as Fomeque, Choachi, Chia, Cajica, and part of Bogota.

Páramo de Guacheneque

Páramo de Guacheneque. Foto: Jonathan Serrano. Jardín Botánico de Bogotá

The Río Bogotá starts in this place. The Páramo de Guacheneque, located in the municipality of Villapinzon, is a water factory lost between the thick vegetation of the place. There are three bodies of water connected to each other.



El Salto de la Nutria, a magical waterfall that ends in a pool of crystalline water, La Laguna de Guacheneque, which is in the middle of dozens of frailejones, and the lagoon El Mapa, whose shape resembles the map of Colombia. To enter, you must request permission from the municipal mayor's office and go with a guide.

Cascada La Tocola

Cascada la Tocola. Foto: Caminantes del Retorno

It is located in the municipality of Macheta, 92 kilometers away from Bogota. The average temperature ranges between 18 and 23 degrees Celsius. The path goes uphill along sidewalks (some cobbled) to the waterfall, which can be seen from afar, leaning between a majestic rock formation. The sound of the water falling, and the vegetation are a delight for visitors. You can walk around this entire area in one day. Moreover, the guides recommend wearing light clothing, drinking plenty of water, applying enough sunscreen, and wearing comfortable shoes.

Santuario Chiquito

El Santuario Chiquito. Foto: Caminantes del Retorno

It is a mountain natural reserve, which was established by private citizens. It is located near the paramo Laguna Verde, on the road between Zipaquira and San Cayetano. The local guides have established several paths to be able to enjoy water sources, waterfalls, lagoons, old rock formations, and valleys of frailejones that make you feel inside a movie. If you are lucky and the skies are clear, you can see the



Parque Nacional Natural Los Nevados from its peaks. The temperature in the place is low: between 5 and 12 degrees Celsius.

DAVID ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ BERMÚDEZ