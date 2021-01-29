¡Good news! Restaurants in New York will reopen for Valentine's

¡Good news! Restaurants in New York will reopen for Valentine's

Last November, governor Andrew Cuomo banned consumption inside bars and restaurants.

Times Square, Estados Unidos

New York has been one of the points of the pandemic in the United States.

Foto:

AFP

Relacionados:

Turismo

Viajes

Estados Unidos

Nueva York

Viajar

Por: Efe
29 de enero 2021 , 05:30 p. m.

The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, announced this friday that restaurants will be able to reopen their dining rooms with a reduced capacity of 25% of the total, starting on Valentine's Day (February 14) after the covid-19 positivity rate in the city has dropped from 5 %.

"After the holidays, the rebound (of infections) has dropped to 4.9% and all models project that this number will continue to decline," said the governor.

Last November, Cuomo banned consumption inside bars and restaurants, after the positivity rate exceeded 5% and after several months in which these establishments had been able to operate indoors with a 25% capacity than usual.

Read in spanish: Germany bans flights from countries with covid variants

During all this time, catering businesses had been allowed to open terraces, a measure considered insufficient by these businesses because the city's low temperatures do not invite consumption abroad, despite the fact that many restaurants they have built covered terraces and offer heating.

Cuomo's announcement coincides with an especially frigid day in the city of skyscrapers, with -6 degrees Celsius and a wind chill of -14 degrees. Likewise, as of March 15, weddings will be allowed in large stores with a maximum of 150 guests and 50% of the capacity.

Also: ¿Which countries will Spain ask for a negative PCR test to travel?

The only condition is that all guests must be tested for COVID before the banquet and that it is approved by the Department of Health. "Promise yourself on Valentine's Day and get married on March 15," joked the politician, who indicated that with these dates he hoped to give the different businesses enough time to prepare.

Efe

Descarga la app El Tiempo

Noticias de Colombia y el mundo al instante: Personaliza, descubre e infórmate.

CONOCE MÁS

Ponte al día

Lo más visto

Sigue bajando para encontrar más contenido

Llegaste al límite de contenidos del mes

Disfruta al máximo el contenido de EL TIEMPO DIGITAL de forma ilimitada. ¡Suscríbete ya!

COP $900 / MES*

Si ya eres suscriptor del impreso

actívate

* COP $900 / mes durante los dos primeros meses

VOLVER A PORTADA

Sabemos que te gusta estar siempre informado.

Crea una cuenta y podrás disfrutar de:

  • Acceso a boletines con las mejores noticias de actualidad.
  • Comentar las noticias que te interesan.
  • Guardar tus artículos favoritos.

Crea una cuenta y podrás disfrutar nuestro contenido desde cualquier dispositivo.

COPYRIGHT © 2021 EL TIEMPO Casa Editorial. Prohibida su reproducción total o parcial, así como su traducción a cualquier idioma sin autorización escrita de su titular. ELTIEMPO.com todas las noticias principales de Colombia y el Mundo

SÍGUENOS EN: