Compró una manzana en el super y al morderla encontró un brote extraño en el interior

Has this ever happened to you with apples before?😳 🍎 One fascinating thing about apple seeds is that they can germinate inside the apple itself. This process has a name called vivipary, and it’s where seeds germinate while still attached to the parent plant. It is a common occurrence in some plant species, including some apple varieties. When this occurs, the seed begins to grow a tiny root and shoot while still inside the apple. The seeds inside the apple are surrounded by the apple's flesh, which provides them with moisture and nutrients, so they develop and grow, and this can happen if the apple is left in a warm and moist environment, and then put back in the fridge. As the seeds begin to sprout, they can push through the apple's flesh, breaking through the skin and eventually growing into a new apple tree. It's important to note, however, that not all apple seeds will germinate successfully, and even those that do may not produce an apple tree that bears fruit identical to the original apple. This is because apple trees are often cross-pollinated, meaning the seeds may contain genetic material from other apple trees in the area. So next time you're enjoying a crisp, juicy apple, remember that the seeds inside have the potential to grow into a whole new apple tree, given the right conditions.