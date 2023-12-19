Día sexto de la Novena de Navidad, versión en inglés

En vísperas de Navidad, la tradicional Novena de Aguinaldos se convierte en un momento especial de reunión y espiritualidad. Durante nueve días consecutivos, culminando el 24 de diciembre, familias y amigos se congregan alrededor del pesebre, entonando villancicos y orando, en anticipación al nacimiento del niño Jesús.

(Lea también: ¿Qué representa el pecado original de Adán y Eva? Según la iglesia católica).

Esta práctica, arraigada en la cultura colombiana, es más que un simple acto religioso; es un evento que une a las personas en alegría y devoción. Alrededor del pesebre, no solo se comparten oraciones, sino también momentos de convivencia con alimentos tradicionales de la temporada, como la natilla, los buñuelos y otros pasabocas, que añaden sabor a la celebración.

Reconociendo la importancia de esta tradición para la diáspora colombiana en el extranjero, especialmente en países de habla no hispana, EL TIEMPO se compromete a facilitar su práctica. Para ello, ofrece una traducción en versión inglés de la novena, permitiendo así que colombianos en todo el mundo puedan mantener viva esta hermosa costumbre.



Destacamos la novena correspondiente al 21 de diciembre, sexto día de la celebración, con las indicaciones proporcionadas por la Arquidiócesis de Bogotá. Esta guía es un recurso invaluable para aquellos que desean seguir la tradición, preservando así un pedazo de su cultura y fe, sin importar en qué parte del mundo se encuentren.

(Siga leyendo: ¿Qué función cumple la Virgen María por los humanos en la tierra? Le contamos).

Facebook Twitter Linkedin

Christmas Novena. Foto: iStock

Carols



Before starting the prayer, it is usual to start singing a carol with maracas, tambourines, or clapping to accompany the rhythm and announce the beginning of the novena.

Initial Blessing



This first part aims to bless the nativity scene before starting the Aguinaldos prayers. As it is customary in the country to install the traditional nativity scene in homes, plazas, parks, etc., the Archdiocese proposes this form before starting the novena.



Once the family is gathered, the father or mother says:

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.



R: Amen



Dear family:



During these days we will frequently contemplate this nativity scene in our home and meditate on the great love of the Son of God, who wanted to dwell with us.



Let us ask God that the nativity scene placed in our home, enlivens our Christian faith in us and helps us celebrate these Christmas festivities more intensely.



Let's listen with faith to the words of the holy Gospel according to Saint Luke (Lk 2, 4-7a).



In those days, Joseph, who was from the house and family of David, went up from the city of Nazareth, in Galilee, to the city of David, called Bethlehem, in Judea, to register with his wife Mary, who was pregnant. And while they were there, the time came for her to give birth, and she gave birth to her firstborn son, wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger. Word of the Lord.

Facebook Twitter Linkedin

Christmas Novena. Foto: iStock

Blessing Prayer



Lord God, our Father, who loved the world so much that you gave us your only Son born of the Virgin Mary, deign to bless this birth and the Christian community, our family, present here, so that the images of this birth help us to deepen our faith in adults and children and to live the virtues of the home in which Jesus was welcomed with love.



We ask this through Jesus, your beloved Son, who lives and reigns forever and ever.



In the end, everyone present, making the sign of the cross, says: In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. R: Amen.

Prayer for everyday



Most benign God of infinite charity, who loved us so much and gave us your son as the best token of your love, so that, made man in the womb of a virgin, he was born in a manger for our health and remedy. I, on behalf of all mortals, give you infinite thanks for such a sovereign benefit.



In return for it, I offer you the poverty, humility, and other virtues of your humanized son, and I beg you for his divine merits, for the discomforts in which he was born, and for the tender tears he shed in the manger, that you prepare our hearts with profound humility, with burning love, and with such contempt for everything earthly, that the newly born Jesus, may have in them his cradle and dwell eternally. Amen. Pray three times Glory to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit.

Reflection of the Day (Day 6, December 21)



Word



From the Gospel of Saint Luke 1, 41-44

It happened that, as soon as Elizabeth heard Mary's greeting, the child leaped in her womb. Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit and, raising her voice, exclaimed: "Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the fruit of your womb! Who am I that the mother of my Lord should come to me? For as soon as the sound of your greeting reached my ears, the baby in my womb leaped for joy." Word of the Lord.

Facebook Twitter Linkedin

Christmas Novena. Foto: iStock

Reflection



In the Apostolic Exhortation on Love in the Family n. 200, we are taught: "The Church wants to reach families with humble understanding, and its desire is to accompany each and every family so that they can discover the best way to overcome the difficulties they encounter on their path. It is not enough to incorporate a generic concern for the family into large pastoral projects. For families to be increasingly active subjects of family pastoral care, an evangelizing and catechetical effort aimed at the family is required."



If families entered into this joy of being spaces of understanding and from them, it is possible to accompany the path of others, then they will also be spaces of welcome, spaces in which we can always find words of encouragement imitating the Family of Jesus who, in visiting the family of Elizabeth and Zechariah, brought peace and hope and provoked the loving encounter of those who know that in family sharing there is also comfort and mercy to offer and to fill with life the heart that thirsts for a word of encouragement and for many gestures of mercy that console and that save.



Prayer



God of mercy, grant us in these days of hope, the joy of being able to bring to all the gift of love that heals and cures, that redeems and reconciles, that sanctifies and consoles. May the Visitation that fills with joy the two families that meet, continue to take place in the midst of this world that thirsts for love and hope. Amen.



Life



In these days of blessing and communion:



To whom will we bring comfort and life?

How will we make our family a space of fraternity and welcome for all?

(De interés: Francisco beatifica al argentino Eduardo Pironio, “el cardenal de la esperanza”).

Facebook Twitter Linkedin

Christmas Novena. Foto: iStock

Prayer to the Most Holy Virgin Mary



Sovereign Mary, for your great virtues and especially for your humility, you deserved that all a God chose you for his mother. I beg you to prepare and arrange my soul and that of all those who at this time make this novena, for the birth of your adorable Son.



Oh sweetest Mother, communicate to me something of the profound recollection and divine tenderness with which you pleased him so that we are made less unworthy to see him, love him, and adore him for all eternity. Amen. The Ave Maria is prayed three times.

Prayer to Saint Joseph



Oh Most Holy Joseph, husband of Mary and putative father of Jesus. Infinite thanks I give to God because he chose you for such high ministries and adorned you with all the gifts proportionate to such excellent greatness. I beg you for the love you had for the divine Child, embrace me in fervent desires to see him and receive him sacramentally while in his divine essence I see and enjoy him in heaven. Amen. The Our Father, the Ave Maria, and the Glory Be to the Father are prayed.

Facebook Twitter Linkedin

Christmas Novena. Foto: iStock

Prayer to the Child Jesus



Remember, Oh sweetest Child Jesus, that you said to the venerable Margaret of the Most Holy Sacrament, and in her person to all your devotees, these words so comforting for our poor burdened and suffering humanity: "Everything you want to ask, ask for it through the merits of my infancy, and nothing will be denied to you."



Full of confidence in You, oh Jesus, who are the same truth, we come to expose all our misery to you.



Help us to lead a holy life, to achieve a blessed eternity.



Grant us, by the infinite merits of your Incarnation and your infancy, the grace of which we need so much. We give ourselves to you, oh omnipotent Child, confident that our hope will not be frustrated, and that by virtue of your divine promise, you will accept and favorably dispatch our supplication. Amen. Glory Be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit is prayed three times.

Carols



Más noticias en EL TIEMPO

¿Qué hacer con las cenizas de los difuntos? La iglesia católica da nuevas directrices

Cómo ganar indulgencia plenaria visitando pesebres en iglesias franciscanas

Este es el origen de la novena de aguinaldos o de Navidad en Colombia

*Este contenido fue reescrito con la asistencia de una inteligencia artificial, basado en información de archivo de EL TIEMPO, y contó con la revisión de un periodista y un editor.



REDACCIÓN ALCANCE DIGITAL

EL TIEMPO