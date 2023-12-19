Día quinto de la novena de aguinaldos, versión en inglés

Esta práctica esencial de la Navidad en Colombia implica la realización de oraciones y cánticos de villancicos durante nueve días consecutivos, culminando en la víspera de Navidad, el 24 de diciembre. Esta novena de aguinaldos es un momento especial para reflexionar y prepararse espiritualmente para la llegada del niño Jesús.

La tradición, que se lleva a cabo junto a un pesebre, no solo es un acto de fe, sino también una oportunidad para reunir a la familia y amigos.



Durante dichos encuentros, es habitual disfrutar de platos típicos de la temporada, como natilla y buñuelos, además de otros aperitivos, creando un ambiente de unión y celebración.

Con el objetivo de preservar las tradiciones navideñas colombianas en todo el mundo, especialmente para aquellos que se encuentran en países de habla no española, el periódico EL TIEMPO ha lanzado una iniciativa cultural. Esta consiste en la traducción en versión inglés de la novena de aguinaldos del quinto día, que se celebra el 20 de diciembre, según la guía proporcionada por la Arquidiócesis de Bogotá.

Carols



Before starting the prayer, it is usual to start singing a carol with maracas, tambourines, or clapping to accompany the rhythm and announce the beginning of the novena.

Initial Blessing



This first part aims to bless the nativity scene before starting the Aguinaldos prayers. As it is customary in the country to install the traditional nativity scene in homes, plazas, parks, etc., the Archdiocese proposes this form before starting the novena.



Once the family is gathered, the father or mother says:

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.



R: Amen



Dear family:



During these days we will frequently contemplate this nativity scene in our home and meditate on the great love of the Son of God, who wanted to dwell with us.



Let us ask God that the nativity scene placed in our home, enlivens our Christian faith in us and helps us celebrate these Christmas festivities more intensely.



Let's listen with faith to the words of the holy Gospel according to Saint Luke (Lk 2, 4-7a).



In those days, Joseph, who was from the house and family of David, went up from the city of Nazareth, in Galilee, to the city of David, called Bethlehem, in Judea, to register with his wife Mary, who was pregnant. And while they were there, the time came for her to give birth, and she gave birth to her firstborn son, wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger. Word of the Lord.

Blessing Prayer



Lord God, our Father, who loved the world so much that you gave us your only Son born of the Virgin Mary, deign to bless this birth and the Christian community, our family, present here, so that the images of this birth help us to deepen our faith in adults and children and to live the virtues of the home in which Jesus was welcomed with love.



We ask this through Jesus, your beloved Son, who lives and reigns forever and ever.



In the end, everyone present, making the sign of the cross, says: In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. R: Amen.

Prayer for everyday



Most benign God of infinite charity, who loved us so much and gave us your son as the best token of your love, so that, made man in the womb of a virgin, he was born in a manger for our health and remedy. I, on behalf of all mortals, give you infinite thanks for such a sovereign benefit.



In return for it, I offer you the poverty, humility, and other virtues of your humanized son, and I beg you for his divine merits, for the discomforts in which he was born, and for the tender tears he shed in the manger, that you prepare our hearts with profound humility, with burning love, and with such contempt for everything earthly, that the newly born Jesus, may have in them his cradle and dwell eternally. Amen. Pray three times Glory to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit.

Reflection of the Day (Day 5, December 20)



Word



From the Gospel of Saint Luke 1, 51-55



He has shown strength with his arm; he has scattered the proud in the thoughts of their hearts. He has brought down the mighty from their thrones and exalted those of humble estate; he has filled the hungry with good things, and the rich he has sent away empty. He has helped his servant Israel, in remembrance of his mercy, as he spoke to our fathers, to Abraham and to his offspring forever. Word of the Lord.

Reflection



In the Apostolic Exhortation on Love in the Family no.200, we are taught: "The joyful witness of spouses and families, domestic churches. Therefore, it is about making it experienced that the Gospel of the family is joy that fills the heart and the whole life, because in Christ we are freed from sin, sadness, inner emptiness, isolation."



The God who walks towards us summons us in Bethlehem so that on Christmas night we realize that life and the blessing that everyone needs have come to us to shake the long path of human suffering with a Word full of light that transforms the world and gives it breath and joy, so that, from the simplicity of each family, the values and virtues that germinate there become a path to transform the sick structures of society, to restore to each human being their human vocation in which God's will is realized. A better world is not the fruit of the intervention of the great; it is the humble and simple work of the last ones that fills the heart of everyone with truth and hope, with mercy and true joy.



Prayer



God of life: help us, with the grace of the Spirit, to make families, which are your work and signs of your greatness, seedbeds of life and truth, a warm home where the world learns to live, where the greatness of creation is restored, where the last and the small become teachers of goodness and hope for all.



Through Christ, our Lord, Amen.



Life



In these days when we walk fervently towards Bethlehem, let us think about how we can:



Illuminate our entire life with the truth of the Gospel.



Make homes laboratories of peace and coexistence where the pains of the world find welcome, where artisans of peace are formed.

Prayer to the Most Holy Virgin Mary



Sovereign Mary, for your great virtues and especially for your humility, you deserved that all a God chose you for his mother. I beg you to prepare and arrange my soul and that of all those who at this time make this novena, for the birth of your adorable Son.



Oh sweetest Mother, communicate to me something of the profound recollection and divine tenderness with which you pleased him so that we are made less unworthy to see him, love him, and adore him for all eternity. Amen. The Ave Maria is prayed three times.

Prayer to Saint Joseph



Oh Most Holy Joseph, husband of Mary and putative father of Jesus. Infinite thanks I give to God because he chose you for such high ministries and adorned you with all the gifts proportionate to such excellent greatness. I beg you for the love you had for the divine Child, embrace me in fervent desires to see him and receive him sacramentally while in his divine essence I see and enjoy him in heaven. Amen. The Our Father, the Ave Maria, and the Glory Be to the Father are prayed.

Prayer to the Child Jesus



Remember, Oh sweetest Child Jesus, that you said to the venerable Margaret of the Most Holy Sacrament, and in her person to all your devotees, these words so comforting for our poor burdened and suffering humanity: "Everything you want to ask, ask for it through the merits of my infancy, and nothing will be denied to you."



Full of confidence in You, oh Jesus, who are the same truth, we come to expose all our misery to you.



Help us to lead a holy life, to achieve a blessed eternity.



Grant us, by the infinite merits of your Incarnation and your infancy, the grace of which we need so much. We give ourselves to you, oh omnipotent Child, confident that our hope will not be frustrated, and that by virtue of your divine promise, you will accept and favorably dispatch our supplication. Amen. Glory Be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit is prayed three times.

Carols



