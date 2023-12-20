Día octavo de la Novena de Navidad, versión en inglés

La tradicional novena, que se lleva a cabo durante los nueve días previos al 24 de diciembre, es un momento de reflexión y preparación para el nacimiento del niño Jesús. Se acostumbra realizar frente al pesebre, rodeado de familiares y amigos, compartiendo la emoción de esperar al hijo de Dios.

Durante estos días, también es típico disfrutar de platos tradicionales de diciembre, como natilla y buñuelos, así como otros pasabocas, que se sirven después de los villancicos finales.



En un esfuerzo por mantener vivas las costumbres colombianas en todo el mundo, especialmente para aquellos que residen en países de habla no española, EL TIEMPO presenta una guía traducida en versión inglés para celebrar la novena de aguinaldos de Navidad.



Hoy, nos centraremos en el octavo día de la novena, correspondiente al 23 de diciembre, siguiendo las indicaciones proporcionadas por la Arquidiócesis de Bogotá. Esta iniciativa busca que los colombianos alrededor del mundo puedan seguir uniendo sus voces y corazones en esta festividad tan significativa.

Carols

Before starting the prayer, it is usual to start singing a carol with maracas, tambourines, or clapping to accompany the rhythm and announce the beginning of the novena.

Initial Blessing



This first part aims to bless the nativity scene before starting the Aguinaldos prayers. As it is customary in the country to install the traditional nativity scene in homes, plazas, parks, etc., the Archdiocese proposes this form before starting the novena.



Once the family is gathered, the father or mother says:

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.



R: Amen



Dear family:



During these days we will frequently contemplate this nativity scene in our home and meditate on the great love of the Son of God, who wanted to dwell with us.



Let us ask God that the nativity scene placed in our home, enlivens our Christian faith in us and helps us celebrate these Christmas festivities more intensely.



Let's listen with faith to the words of the holy Gospel according to Saint Luke (Lk 2, 4-7a).



In those days, Joseph, who was from the house and family of David, went up from the city of Nazareth, in Galilee, to the city of David, called Bethlehem, in Judea, to register with his wife Mary, who was pregnant. And while they were there, the time came for her to give birth, and she gave birth to her firstborn son, wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger. Word of the Lord.

Blessing Prayer

Lord God, our Father, who loved the world so much that you gave us your only Son born of the Virgin Mary, deign to bless this birth and the Christian community, our family, present here, so that the images of this birth help us to deepen our faith in adults and children and to live the virtues of the home in which Jesus was welcomed with love.



We ask this through Jesus, your beloved Son, who lives and reigns forever and ever.



In the end, everyone present, making the sign of the cross, says: In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. R: Amen.

Prayer for everyday

Most benign God of infinite charity, who loved us so much and gave us your son as the best token of your love, so that, made man in the womb of a virgin, he was born in a manger for our health and remedy. I, on behalf of all mortals, give you infinite thanks for such a sovereign benefit.



In return for it, I offer you the poverty, humility, and other virtues of your humanized son, and I beg you for his divine merits, for the discomforts in which he was born, and for the tender tears he shed in the manger, that you prepare our hearts with profound humility, with burning love, and with such contempt for everything earthly, that the newly born Jesus, may have in them his cradle and dwell eternally. Amen. Pray three times Glory to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit.

Reflection of the Day (Day 8, December 23)

Word



From the Gospel of Saint Luke 2, 14-16

"Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace to men of good will." And it came to pass that, when the angels went away into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, "Let us go now to Bethlehem, and see this thing which has come to pass, which the Lord has made known unto us." They hurried off and found Mary and Joseph, and the baby lying in the manger. Word of the Lord.

Reflection



In the Apostolic Exhortation on Love in the Family n.188 it is said: No one benefits from losing the consciousness of being a child. In each person, "even when they reach adult or elderly age, even if they become a parent, if they occupy a position of responsibility, beneath all this remains the identity of a child. We are all children." And this always leads us back to the fact that we did not give life to ourselves but received it.



If Jesus became a Son to share in all our humanity, today we must think about how we imitate the one who, being true God, knew how to be a Son in a peaceful, hardworking, prayerful, and loving home. May we never lose the joy of being children, may we never hear that by forgetting to be children, many shed torrents of tears when those who should have loved and cared for them with the greatest love are no longer present.



Prayer



Living and true God: we pray that you engrave with the fire of your Spirit in the heart of your people the commandment that asks us to love those who gave us life. If Jesus, being a son, honored with love Mary and Joseph, may we also find in our parents someone to love with devotion and mercy. Amen.



Life



May these days of prayerful family, of people in waiting, allow us to be:

Children who love with sincere love.



Parents who earn, with their exemplary life testimony, the hearts of their offspring.

Prayer to the Most Holy Virgin Mary

Sovereign Mary, for your great virtues and especially for your humility, you deserved that all a God chose you for his mother. I beg you to prepare and arrange my soul and that of all those who at this time make this novena, for the birth of your adorable Son.



Oh sweetest Mother, communicate to me something of the profound recollection and divine tenderness with which you pleased him so that we are made less unworthy to see him, love him, and adore him for all eternity. Amen. The Ave Maria is prayed three times.

Prayer to Saint Joseph

Oh Most Holy Joseph, husband of Mary and putative father of Jesus. Infinite thanks I give to God because he chose you for such high ministries and adorned you with all the gifts proportionate to such excellent greatness. I beg you for the love you had for the divine Child, embrace me in fervent desires to see him and receive him sacramentally while in his divine essence I see and enjoy him in heaven. Amen. The Our Father, the Ave Maria, and the Glory Be to the Father are prayed.

Prayer to the Child Jesus

Remember, Oh sweetest Child Jesus, that you said to the venerable Margaret of the Most Holy Sacrament, and in her person to all your devotees, these words so comforting for our poor burdened and suffering humanity: "Everything you want to ask, ask for it through the merits of my infancy, and nothing will be denied to you."



Full of confidence in You, oh Jesus, who are the same truth, we come to expose all our misery to you.



Help us to lead a holy life, to achieve a blessed eternity.



Grant us, by the infinite merits of your Incarnation and your infancy, the grace of which we need so much. We give ourselves to you, oh omnipotent Child, confident that our hope will not be frustrated, and that by virtue of your divine promise, you will accept and favorably dispatch our supplication. Amen. Glory Be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit is prayed three times.

Carols

