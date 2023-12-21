Día Noveno de la Novena de Navidad, versión en inglés

En la temporada decembrina, una de las tradiciones más entrañables de Colombia es la celebración de la Novena de Aguinaldos, una serie de oraciones y cantos de villancicos que se extiende por nueve días, culminando el 24 de diciembre, en vísperas del nacimiento del niño Jesús.



Esta celebración, que se realiza alrededor del pesebre, no solo es un acto de fe sino también una oportunidad para reunirse con familiares y amigos, compartiendo momentos de unión y alegría.

Además, durante estos encuentros, es habitual degustar platos típicos de la temporada como la natilla y los buñuelos, además de otros aperitivos, marcando así un momento de festividad y sabor tradicional. Sin embargo, para los colombianos que residen en países de habla no española, mantener viva esta costumbre puede ser un desafío.



Por esta razón, EL TIEMPO proporciona una traducción en versión inglés, para facilitar a los colombianos en el extranjero la práctica de la Novena de Aguinaldos, asegurando que la distancia no sea un impedimento para celebrar estas festividades.



En particular, la publicación incluye una guía para la oración del noveno día de la novena, que se celebra el 24 de diciembre, siguiendo las directrices de la Arquidiócesis de Bogotá.

Novena de Aguinaldos. Foto: iStock

Carols

Before starting the prayer, it is usual to start singing a carol with maracas, tambourines, or clapping to accompany the rhythm and announce the beginning of the novena.

Initial Blessing

This first part aims to bless the nativity scene before starting the Aguinaldos prayers. As it is customary in the country to install the traditional nativity scene in homes, plazas, parks, etc., the Archdiocese proposes this form before starting the novena.



Once the family is gathered, the father or mother says:

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.



R: Amen



Dear family:



During these days we will frequently contemplate this nativity scene in our home and meditate on the great love of the Son of God, who wanted to dwell with us.



Let us ask God that the nativity scene placed in our home, enlivens our Christian faith in us and helps us celebrate these Christmas festivities more intensely.



Let's listen with faith to the words of the holy Gospel according to Saint Luke (Lk 2, 4-7a).



In those days, Joseph, who was from the house and family of David, went up from the city of Nazareth, in Galilee, to the city of David, called Bethlehem, in Judea, to register with his wife Mary, who was pregnant. And while they were there, the time came for her to give birth, and she gave birth to her firstborn son, wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger. Word of the Lord.

Blessing Prayer

Lord God, our Father, who loved the world so much that you gave us your only Son born of the Virgin Mary, deign to bless this birth and the Christian community, our family, present here, so that the images of this birth help us to deepen our faith in adults and children and to live the virtues of the home in which Jesus was welcomed with love.



We ask this through Jesus, your beloved Son, who lives and reigns forever and ever.



In the end, everyone present, making the sign of the cross, says: In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. R: Amen.

Prayer for everyday

Most benign God of infinite charity, who loved us so much and gave us your son as the best token of your love, so that, made man in the womb of a virgin, he was born in a manger for our health and remedy. I, on behalf of all mortals, give you infinite thanks for such a sovereign benefit.



In return for it, I offer you the poverty, humility, and other virtues of your humanized son, and I beg you for his divine merits, for the discomforts in which he was born, and for the tender tears he shed in the manger, that you prepare our hearts with profound humility, with burning love, and with such contempt for everything earthly, that the newly born Jesus, may have in them his cradle and dwell eternally. Amen. Pray three times Glory to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit.

Reflection of the Day (Day 9, December 24th)

Word



From the Gospel of Saint Luke 2, 4-7

Joseph also went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to Bethlehem the town of David, because he belonged to the house and line of David. He went there to register with Mary, who was pledged to be married to him and was expecting a child. While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them. Word of the Lord.

Christmas Novena. Foto: iStock

Reflection



In the Apostolic Exhortation on Love in the Family n. 30, it is said: "In the treasury of Mary's heart are also all the events of each of our families, which she keeps with care. Thus, she can help us interpret them to recognize the message of God in our family history." Today concludes these days of journey towards Bethlehem in the Manger where the Savior lies. There, in the heart of the Mother of hope and in the heart of Saint Joseph, we entrust our families with their history, with their crosses and victories, with their hopes and the challenges that our world proposes. Only if we make our homes pathways of hope, refuges of mercy, hospitals of love that heal and console, can our life and our hearts walk together with the heart of God who loves us. In the Manger, with Jesus, is the inspiration of every family; only there and next to the Cross will we find life and hope. Merry Christmas to all.



Prayer



Faithful and merciful God: as we gaze upon the Manger, the greatest expression of your love for us, we entrust to you our families, these days of prayer and fraternity. May the light of Bethlehem fill us with joy and teach us to be a family that lives in true love, a community of hope that finds in the family of Jesus a home of charity, a school of faith, a path of hope. Amen.



Life



On this day, let us ask the Lord to be family with the Family of Jesus. To be family with the Family of the Church.

Prayer to the Most Holy Virgin Mary

Sovereign Mary, for your great virtues and especially for your humility, you deserved that all a God chose you for his mother. I beg you to prepare and arrange my soul and that of all those who at this time make this novena, for the birth of your adorable Son.



Oh sweetest Mother, communicate to me something of the profound recollection and divine tenderness with which you pleased him so that we are made less unworthy to see him, love him, and adore him for all eternity. Amen. The Ave Maria is prayed three times.

Prayer to Saint Joseph

Oh Most Holy Joseph, husband of Mary and putative father of Jesus. Infinite thanks I give to God because he chose you for such high ministries and adorned you with all the gifts proportionate to such excellent greatness. I beg you for the love you had for the divine Child, embrace me in fervent desires to see him and receive him sacramentally while in his divine essence I see and enjoy him in heaven. Amen. The Our Father, the Ave Maria, and the Glory Be to the Father are prayed.

Neuvaine de Noël. Foto: iStock

Prayer to the Child Jesus

Remember, Oh sweetest Child Jesus, that you said to the venerable Margaret of the Most Holy Sacrament, and in her person to all your devotees, these words so comforting for our poor burdened and suffering humanity: "Everything you want to ask, ask for it through the merits of my infancy, and nothing will be denied to you."



Full of confidence in You, oh Jesus, who are the same truth, we come to expose all our misery to you.



Help us to lead a holy life, to achieve a blessed eternity.



Grant us, by the infinite merits of your Incarnation and your infancy, the grace of which we need so much. We give ourselves to you, oh omnipotent Child, confident that our hope will not be frustrated, and that by virtue of your divine promise, you will accept and favorably dispatch our supplication. Amen. Glory Be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit is prayed three times.

Carols

