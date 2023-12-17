Día dos de la novena de Navidad, versión en inglés

La 'Novena de Aguinaldos' es una oración que se realiza en Colombia durante nueve días para preparar el nacimiento del niño Jesús el 24 de diciembre.



Reúne a la gente en torno a cantos, oraciones y celebraciones. Este es el primer día antes de la llegada de la descendencia de José y María.

Esta tradición de la cultura religiosa colombiana suele realizarse junto al pesebre de Belén y el árbol de Navidad en la intimidad de los hogares o barrios, reuniendo así a familias, amigos y conocidos.



La novena navideña tiene varios pasos que incluyen villancicos y oraciones diferentes para cada día.

En EL TIEMPO sabemos que muchos colombianos que residen en países donde no se habla español esta tradición se puede ver afectada, por ello, traemos una traducción para mantener estas costumbres nacionales vigentes a cualquier parte del mundo.

Carols



Before starting the prayer, it is usual to start singing a carol with maracas, tambourines, or clapping to accompany the rhythm and announce the beginning of the novena.

Initial Blessing

This first part aims to bless the nativity scene before starting the Aguinaldos prayers. As it is customary in the country to install the traditional nativity scene in homes, plazas, parks, etc., the Archdiocese proposes this form before starting the novena.



Once the family is gathered, the father or mother says:

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.



R: Amen



Dear family:



During these days we will frequently contemplate this nativity scene in our home and meditate on the great love of the Son of God, who wanted to dwell with us.



Let us ask God that the nativity scene placed in our home, enlivens our Christian faith in us and helps us celebrate these Christmas festivities more intensely.



Let's listen with faith to the words of the holy Gospel according to Saint Luke (Lk 2, 4-7a).

In those days, Joseph, who was from the house and family of David, went up from the city of Nazareth, in Galilee, to the city of David, called Bethlehem, in Judea, to register with his wife Mary, who was pregnant. And while they were there, the time came for her to give birth, and she gave birth to her firstborn son, wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger. Word of the Lord.

Blessing Prayer

Lord God, our Father, who loved the world so much that you gave us your only Son born of the Virgin Mary, deign to bless this birth and the Christian community, our family, present here, so that the images of this birth help us to deepen our faith in adults and children and to live the virtues of the home in which Jesus was welcomed with love.



We ask this through Jesus, your beloved Son, who lives and reigns forever and ever.



In the end, everyone present, making the sign of the cross, says: In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.R: Amen.

Prayer for everyday

Most benign God of infinite charity, who loved us so much and gave us your son as the best token of your love, so that, made man in the womb of a virgin, he was born in a manger for our health and remedy. I, on behalf of all mortals, give you infinite thanks for such a sovereign benefit.



In return for it, I offer you the poverty, humility, and other virtues of your humanized son, and I beg you for his divine merits, for the discomforts in which he was born, and for the tender tears he shed in the manger, that you prepare our hearts with profound humility, with burning love, and with such contempt for everything earthly, that the newly born Jesus, may have in them his cradle and dwell eternally. Amen.Pray three times Glory to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit.

Day's Reflection (Day 2, December 17)



Word



From the letter of the Apostle Paul to the Galatians 4:4-5

But when the fullness of time had come, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, so that we might receive adoption as sons. The Word of the Lord.

Reflection



In the Apostolic Exhortation on Love in the

Family n.174 it is said: Undoubtedly, “a society without mothers would be an inhumane society, because mothers always know how to testify, even in the worst moments, the tenderness, dedication, and moral strength. Without mothers, not only would there be no new believers, but the faith would lose much of its simple and profound warmth. [...] Dearest mothers, thank you, thank you for what you are in the family and for what you give to the Church and the world.”



May the love of mothers find in the love of Mary, the chosen, the beloved, the full of grace the inspiration; our mothers always reflect the joy that gives life and the light that dispels the darkness of hate and despair. Give us, God of love, Mothers who truly love.



Prayer



God always faithful who chose Mary, the virgin full of grace, to give us in Jesus the definitive proof of your love, give our mothers the joy of fulfilling their vocation as givers of life and help our homes to be sanctuaries of life and peace. Through Christ, our Lord. Amen.



Life



In giving thanks for the gift of mothers, let us seek:



To value and safeguard the treasure of motherhood that ensures human life.

To make the Glorious Virgin the model so that our mothers may be teachers of life and faith, of hope and mercy.

Prayer to the Most Holy Virgin Mary

Sovereign Mary, for your great virtues and especially for your humility, you deserved that all a God chose you for his mother. I beg you to prepare and arrange my soul and that of all those who at this time make this novena, for the birth of your adorable Son.



Oh sweetest Mother, communicate to me something of the profound recollection and divine tenderness with which you pleased him so that we are made less unworthy to see him, love him, and adore him for all eternity. Amen.The Ave Maria is prayed three times.

Prayer to Saint Joseph

Oh Most Holy Joseph, husband of Mary and putative father of Jesus. Infinite thanks I give to God because he chose you for such high ministries and adorned you with all the gifts proportionate to such excellent greatness. I beg you for the love you had for the divine Child, embrace me in fervent desires to see him and receive him sacramentally while in his divine essence I see and enjoy him in heaven. Amen.The Our Father, the Ave Maria, and the Glory Be to the Father are prayed.

Prayer to the Child Jesus

Remember, Oh sweetest Child Jesus, that you said to the venerable Margaret of the Most Holy Sacrament, and in her person to all your devotees, these words so comforting for our poor burdened and suffering humanity: "Everything you want to ask, ask for it through the merits of my infancy, and nothing will be denied to you."



Full of confidence in You, oh Jesus, who are the same truth, we come to expose all our misery to you.



Help us to lead a holy life, to achieve a blessed eternity.



Grant us, by the infinite merits of your Incarnation and your infancy, the grace of which we need so much. We give ourselves to you, oh omnipotent Child, confident that our hope will not be frustrated, and that by virtue of your divine promise, you will accept and favorably dispatch our supplication. Amen.Glory Be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit is prayed three times.

Carols

