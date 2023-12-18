Día cuatro de la Novena de Navidad, versión en inglés

La Novena de Aguinaldos es una tradición que se extiende durante los nueve días previos al nacimiento de Jesús el 24 de diciembre. Se caracteriza por ser un momento de oración y cánticos de villancicos que se lleva a cabo alrededor del pesebre en compañía de familiares y amigos.

Además de la oración, es habitual que se compartan platos típicos de la temporada, como natilla y buñuelos, creando un ambiente de unión y festividad.



Reconociendo la importancia de estas costumbres en la cultura colombiana, EL TIEMPO proporciona una traducción en versión inglés de la novena para el cuarto día, 19 de diciembre, siguiendo las directrices de la Arquidiócesis de Bogotá.

Con dicha acción, el periódico busca asegurar que los colombianos en el extranjero puedan continuar celebrando estas significativas tradiciones navideñas, sin importar dónde se encuentren.

Carols



Before starting the prayer, it is usual to start singing a carol with maracas, tambourines, or clapping to accompany the rhythm and announce the beginning of the novena.

Initial Blessing



This first part aims to bless the nativity scene before starting the Aguinaldos prayers. As it is customary in the country to install the traditional nativity scene in homes, plazas, parks, etc., the Archdiocese proposes this form before starting the novena.



Once the family is gathered, the father or mother says:

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.



R: Amen



Dear family:



During these days we will frequently contemplate this nativity scene in our home and meditate on the great love of the Son of God, who wanted to dwell with us.



Let us ask God that the nativity scene placed in our home, enlivens our Christian faith in us and helps us celebrate these Christmas festivities more intensely.



Let's listen with faith to the words of the holy Gospel according to Saint Luke (Lk 2, 4-7a).



In those days, Joseph, who was from the house and family of David, went up from the city of Nazareth, in Galilee, to the city of David, called Bethlehem, in Judea, to register with his wife Mary, who was pregnant. And while they were there, the time came for her to give birth, and she gave birth to her firstborn son, wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger. Word of the Lord.

Blessing Prayer



Lord God, our Father, who loved the world so much that you gave us your only Son born of the Virgin Mary, deign to bless this birth and the Christian community, our family, present here, so that the images of this birth help us to deepen our faith in adults and children and to live the virtues of the home in which Jesus was welcomed with love.



We ask this through Jesus, your beloved Son, who lives and reigns forever and ever.



In the end, everyone present, making the sign of the cross, says: In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. R: Amen.

Prayer for everyday



Most benign God of infinite charity, who loved us so much and gave us your son as the best token of your love, so that, made man in the womb of a virgin, he was born in a manger for our health and remedy. I, on behalf of all mortals, give you infinite thanks for such a sovereign benefit.



In return for it, I offer you the poverty, humility, and other virtues of your humanized son, and I beg you for his divine merits, for the discomforts in which he was born, and for the tender tears he shed in the manger, that you prepare our hearts with profound humility, with burning love, and with such contempt for everything earthly, that the newly born Jesus, may have in them his cradle and dwell eternally. Amen. Pray three times Glory to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit.

Reflection of the Day (Day 4, December 19th)



Word



From the Gospel of Saint Luke 2,10-12



The angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people: for today in the city of David a Savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.” Word of the Lord.

Reflection



In the Apostolic Exhortation on Love in the Family n.196, we are taught that: “the love between man and woman in marriage and, in a derived and broader sense, the love among members of the same family - between parents and children, between siblings, between relatives and family members - is animated and driven by an inner and unceasing dynamism that leads the family to an increasingly profound and intense communion, the foundation and soul of the marital and family community.”



Today there is a great hope that the family, cherished and loved by God, may be a space of communion and hope. Families are a Gospel of Love when they know how to welcome, value, and respect everyone. The reading that enlightens us today will be heard again in the Christmas celebration when shepherds are sent to visit and contemplate how in a family, that of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, they must find genuine affection, a novel and humble human warmth, a family that each year visits the families of the world delivering the Good News, which in Greek is called Gospel.



There they will speak without words, with simple signs, that the family established according to God's will, is the school of welcome and joy in which values are born and peace is born.



Prayer



God of goodness, make our families, like those of Bethlehem and Nazareth, schools of fraternity, houses of true welcome, schools in which peace is built with love, in which the Gospel becomes life in those who have the good will to receive it with a faithful heart. Through Christ, our Lord. Amen.



Life



Asking that our families be a Gospel of Love, that they may be: Schools of love that welcome and offer hope. Schools of joy in which everyone finds consolation and mercy.

Prayer to the Most Holy Virgin Mary



Sovereign Mary, for your great virtues and especially for your humility, you deserved that all a God chose you for his mother. I beg you to prepare and arrange my soul and that of all those who at this time make this novena, for the birth of your adorable Son.



Oh sweetest Mother, communicate to me something of the profound recollection and divine tenderness with which you pleased him so that we are made less unworthy to see him, love him, and adore him for all eternity. Amen. The Ave Maria is prayed three times.

Prayer to Saint Joseph



Oh Most Holy Joseph, husband of Mary and putative father of Jesus. Infinite thanks I give to God because he chose you for such high ministries and adorned you with all the gifts proportionate to such excellent greatness. I beg you for the love you had for the divine Child, embrace me in fervent desires to see him and receive him sacramentally while in his divine essence I see and enjoy him in heaven. Amen. The Our Father, the Ave Maria, and the Glory Be to the Father are prayed.

Prayer to the Child Jesus



Remember, Oh sweetest Child Jesus, that you said to the venerable Margaret of the Most Holy Sacrament, and in her person to all your devotees, these words so comforting for our poor burdened and suffering humanity: "Everything you want to ask, ask for it through the merits of my infancy, and nothing will be denied to you."



Full of confidence in You, oh Jesus, who are the same truth, we come to expose all our misery to you.



Help us to lead a holy life, to achieve a blessed eternity.



Grant us, by the infinite merits of your Incarnation and your infancy, the grace of which we need so much. We give ourselves to you, oh omnipotent Child, confident that our hope will not be frustrated, and that by virtue of your divine promise, you will accept and favorably dispatch our supplication. Amen. Glory Be to the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit is prayed three times.

Carols

