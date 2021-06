Cardenal alemán ofrece su renuncia al Papa por escándalo de abusos

In this file photo taken on September 24, 2018 Cardinal Reinhard Marx, Archbishop of Munich and Chairman of the German Bishops' Conference, arrives for the beginning of the Autumn Plenary Assembly of the German Bishops' Conference in Fulda, on the eve of a presentation of a report on the extent of sexual abuse perpetrated by Catholic clerics against children in 1946 and 2014. One of Germany's leading Catholic bishops, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, said on June 4, 2021 that he had offered Pope Francis his resignation over the church's "institutional and systemic failure" in dealing with child sex abuse scandals. - Germany OUT / AFP /