Advent wreath prayer 2023: how to pray it and the candle-lighting order

With the beginning of the Advent season, the Advent Wreath Prayer becomes a significant ritual for millions of people around the world. This symbolic act, which involves lighting candles on a special wreath, marks the start of the Christmas festivities and the spiritual preparation for the arrival of the baby Jesus.



The Advent Wreath Prayer is a christian tradition that dates back centuries. The wreath, usually made of pine or fir branches, holds four candles, each with a specific purpose. This practice symbolizes the anticipation and hope for the arrival of divine light during the Advent season.

According to 'ACI Prensa,' in the year 2023, the Advent season begins on sunday, december 3rd. On this date, numerous families and parishes will begin to set up their wreaths, which, as mentioned earlier, are circular arrangements made of green branches, often decorated with ornaments or red ribbons.



These wreaths include the iconic four candles, which are lit one by one each sunday, marking the progress of the weeks leading up to Christmas.

The deep symbolism of the Advent wreath

According to the website 'Catholic.net,' the Advent wreath symbolizes several things:

Circular Shape: the circle, with no beginning or end, symbolizes God's eternal love and the commitment to love him and our neighbors continuously. Green Branches: the green color, representing hope and life, encourages us to wait for God's grace, forgiveness of sins, and eternal glory. The primary aspiration should be to achieve a closer union with God. Four Candles: these candles prompt us to reflect on the darkness caused by sin, which separates humanity from God. As each candle is lit during the four sundays of Advent, it symbolizes how the hope of salvation gradually unfolded from the initial fall of man to the imminent arrival of Christ, thus illuminating the darkness. Red Apples: these represent the fruits of Eden, where Adam and Eve introduced sin into the world but also received the promise of the Universal Savior.

Order and significance of the candles

As mentioned in the magazine 'Desde la Fe,' during each sunday of Advent, one candle is lit, accompanied by a prayer, a Bible reading, and a carol. These candles symbolize the progressive light that dispels darkness, representing the approach of Christ's light at Christmas.



The Advent Wreath Prayer is a beautiful tradition that provides a moment of reflection. Foto: iStock

Each candle is associated with a specific week of Advent. Although it is not obligatory to follow a particular color scheme, it is common for the Advent Wreath to have three purple candles and one pink one, reflecting the liturgical tone of Advent, where priests wear purple to symbolize penance and humility before Jesus' arrival.



The pink candle holds special significance, representing the Third Sunday of Advent. This color symbolizes joy and rejoicing, indicating the proximity of Jesus' birth.

The fifth candle, a white candle placed in the center, is lit especially on Christmas Eve, which falls on December 24th.



However, as mentioned earlier, the Advent Wreath may have variations in colors and arrangement. Other options that can be used, lit in the following order, include:

Purple: represents conversion. Green: symbolizes hope. Pink: indicates joy at the nearing birth of Jesus Christ. Red: also conveys joy. White: this color represents the presence of God.

A guide to praying the Advent wreath prayer

According to 'Ama como Dios Ama,' the Advent Wreath Prayer is conducted as follows:

First sunday

Everyone makes the sign of the Cross. Reflection on the need to stay awake amidst the challenges of the world. Initial prayer acknowledging Jesus as the light of the world. Lighting of the first purple candle with a specific prayer. Reading from the Gospel (Luke 21:25-36) and meditation. Petitions and prayers. Final prayer directed to the virgin Mary.

Second sunday

Everyone makes the sign of the Cross. Reflection on the coming of Jesus and repentance. Initial prayer asking for forgiveness and repentance. Lighting of the second purple candle with a specific prayer. Reading from the Gospel (Luke 3:1-6) and meditation. Petitions and prayers. Final prayer directed to the Virgin Mary.

Third Sunday

Everyone makes the sign of the Cross. Reflection on the joy of Jesus' presence. Initial prayer seeking joy in Jesus' presence. Lighting of the pink candle and the two purple candles with a specific prayer. Reading from the Gospel (Luke 3:10-18) and meditation. Petitions and prayers. Final prayer directed to the Virgin Mary.

Fourth sunday:

Everyone makes the Sign of the Cross. Reflection on the anticipation of Jesus' birth. Initial prayer about the mystery of the Incarnation. Lighting of the four purple candles with a specific prayer. Reading from the Gospel (Luke 1:39-45) and meditation. Petitions and prayers. Final prayer directed to the Virgin Mary.

Christmas Eve

Everyone makes the sign of the Cross. Reflection on the meaning of Jesus' birth. Initial prayer asking for the light of God's Word to shine. Lighting of the four candles on the Advent Wreath and a white candle at the image of the Virgin. Reading from the Gospel (Luke 2:1-14) and meditation. Petitions and prayers. Final prayer and joyful song.

New Year's Eve

Everyone makes the Sign of the Cross. Reflection on the ending year and expectations for the new year. Initial prayer giving thanks for the past year and asking for blessings in the coming year. Lighting of the candles on the Advent Wreath with the new year's number. Reading from the book of Ecclesiastes 3:18 and meditation. Sharing experiences from the old year and expectations for the new year. Petitions and prayers. Offering peace and asking for forgiveness. Final prayer asking to be instruments of peace in the new year. Song and conclusion.

The Advent Wreath Prayer is a beautiful tradition that provides a moment of reflection and anticipation during the Christmas season. Whether celebrated individually or in a community, this ritual offers a meaningful reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.

