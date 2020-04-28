La tierna historia de dos pingüinos abrazados que miran al horizonte

La fotografía que conmovió al mundo fue tomada en una colonia de aves, en Australia.

Por: Tendencias EL TIEMPO
28 de abril 2020 , 02:53 p.m.

Hace más de un año, el fotógrafo australiano Tobias Baumgaertner, logró capturar el momento en el que dos pingüinos del hada se abrazaban y observaban las luces del horizonte.

El 25 de marzo, Baumgaertner decidió compartir la foto en su perfil de Instagram como una forma de difundir amor y esperanza en medio de la contingencia que vive el mundo por el nuevo coronavirus.

“En momentos como este, los verdaderamente afortunados son aquellos que pueden estar con la persona que más aman”, comentó en la publicación.

Además, detalló la historia que hay detrás de la imagen que tomó durante los tres días que pasó en una colonia de aves en Melbourne (Australia).

“Un voluntario se me acercó y me dijo que la blanca era una anciana que había perdido a su pareja y, aparentemente, también lo hizo el hombre más joven de la izquierda”, añadió.

Al fotógrafo también se le dijo que ambos pingüinos se reúnen con frecuencia para consolarse mientras permanecen horas sentados observando las luces de la ciudad.

Pero el relato no termina ahí. Tras observar la positiva reacción de sus seguidores, el 13 de abril, Baumgaertner hizo pública otra toma de las pequeñas aves y nuevamente compartió un testimonio de lo que ocurría alrededor de ellos mientras eran fotografiados.

“Mientras todos los demás pingüinos estaban durmiendo o corriendo, esos dos parecían quedarse allí y disfrutar cada segundo que tenían juntos, abrazados y hablando de cosas de pingüinos. El dolor los ha unido”, dice el mensaje que acompaña la imagen.

Finalmente y para conmemorar el Día del pingüino, que se celebra el 25 de abril, el australiano sorprendió a sus seguidores al divulgar un video de la pareja de aves que logró tocar y conmover muchos corazones alrededor del mundo.“¡Qué estos dos traigan aún más amor a sus vidas!”, resaltó el autor de la fotografía.

Los pingüinos del hada o pingüinos azules son conocidos por ser la especie de pingüinos más pequeña que hay en el mundo. Al contrario de otras aves marinas estos pequeños animales son de hábitos nocturnos y suelen vivir en colonia junto a sus parejas.

Se pueden encontrar en las costas de Nueva Zelanda y las islas Chatham, al igual que en el sur de Australia y Tasmania.

Tendencias EL TIEMPO

