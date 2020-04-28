La tierna historia de dos pingüinos abrazados que miran al horizonte

Hace más de un año, el fotógrafo australiano Tobias Baumgaertner, logró capturar el momento en el que dos pingüinos del hada se abrazaban y observaban las luces del horizonte.
El 25 de marzo, Baumgaertner decidió compartir la foto en su perfil de Instagram como una forma de difundir amor y esperanza en medio de la contingencia que vive el mundo por el nuevo coronavirus.
“En momentos como este, los verdaderamente afortunados son aquellos que pueden estar con la persona que más aman”, comentó en la publicación.
Además, detalló la historia que hay detrás de la imagen que tomó durante los tres días que pasó en una colonia de aves en Melbourne (Australia).
“Un voluntario se me acercó y me dijo que la blanca era una anciana que había perdido a su pareja y, aparentemente, también lo hizo el hombre más joven de la izquierda”, añadió.
Al fotógrafo también se le dijo que ambos pingüinos se reúnen con frecuencia para consolarse mientras permanecen horas sentados observando las luces de la ciudad.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
During times like this the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most. I captured this moment about a year ago. These two Fairy penguins poised upon a rock overlooking the Melbourne skyline were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean. A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left. Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city. I spend 3 full nights with this penguin colony until I was able to get this picture. Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other’s backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but i got lucky during one beautiful moment. I hope you enjoy this moment as much as I did. #lovewillalwayswin • 📸 @tobiasvisuals •Shot on Nikon Z6, Nikkor 50mm 1.4, ISO 8000, 50mm, f/1.4, 1/60 sec
Pero el relato no termina ahí. Tras observar la positiva reacción de sus seguidores, el 13 de abril, Baumgaertner hizo pública otra toma de las pequeñas aves y nuevamente compartió un testimonio de lo que ocurría alrededor de ellos mientras eran fotografiados.
“Mientras todos los demás pingüinos estaban durmiendo o corriendo, esos dos parecían quedarse allí y disfrutar cada segundo que tenían juntos, abrazados y hablando de cosas de pingüinos. El dolor los ha unido”, dice el mensaje que acompaña la imagen.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Pinguins Part 2. “... Love is the only game in which we win even when we lose” The way that these two lovebirds were caring for one another stood out from the entire colony. While all the other penguins were sleeping or running around, those two seemed to just stand there and enjoy every second they had together, holding each other in their flippers and talking about penguin stuff. Pain has brought them together (see PART 1). I guess sometimes you find love when you least expect it. It’s a privilege to truly love someone, paradisiacal when they love you back. 📸 @tobiasvisuals • (Even though it is very similar to the previous image I thought it’d be a pity to not share it with you guys) • • —>FOR PRINTS PLEASE SEND AN EMAIL TO tobiasvisuals@gmail.com
Finalmente y para conmemorar el Día del pingüino, que se celebra el 25 de abril, el australiano sorprendió a sus seguidores al divulgar un video de la pareja de aves que logró tocar y conmover muchos corazones alrededor del mundo.“¡Qué estos dos traigan aún más amor a sus vidas!”, resaltó el autor de la fotografía.
Los pingüinos del hada o pingüinos azules son conocidos por ser la especie de pingüinos más pequeña que hay en el mundo. Al contrario de otras aves marinas estos pequeños animales son de hábitos nocturnos y suelen vivir en colonia junto a sus parejas.
Se pueden encontrar en las costas de Nueva Zelanda y las islas Chatham, al igual que en el sur de Australia y Tasmania.
Tendencias EL TIEMPO