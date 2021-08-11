USA and other countries where you cannot travel with your pet

On these days, the United States announced a shocking decision: Dogs entering the country for the first time or that return after spending time outside will be banned.



This was ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to control outbreaks of rabies, given that vaccination against this virus has been affected by different factors, including the current pandemic.



This policy, which will take effect on July 14, will last for a year and affects more than 100 countries, including Colombia, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Peru, Suriname, and Venezuela.

However, the USA is not the only country that has these types of regulations in place. Similar ones exist in other countries where the entry and/or sale of dogs in their territory is also forbidden, depending on their breed.



In Australia for example, the entry of the Argentine dogo, Brazilian mastiff (Fila Brasileiro), Japanese tosa, Presa Canario or American pit bulls, and terriers is prohibited.



Furthermore, in some states of Canada there are laws regarding pit bulls, and in the case of Manitoba, in addition to pit bulls and terriers, the Argentine dogo is included in the ban list.



According to the portal Magnet, in the case of Europe, the bans are similar. It is illegal to own pit bull terriers, Argentine bulldogs, Japanese tosas, and Brazilian mastiffs in the UK. In the case of Spain and France, they do not prohibit but have permits and strict regulations for rottweilers, pit bulls, and various mastiffs. Even Italy has had laws that have banned up to 92 breeds of dogs. Finally, when it comes to Scandinavia, Denmark includes Balkan or Russian shepherds in their ban list, and wolfdogs are prohibited in Finland.

