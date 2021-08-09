Secciones
Why do cats purr?
Gatos

That buzzing or vibration has been a mystery for many years.

Why do cats purr?

That buzzing or vibration has been a mystery for many years.

Having their little friend pass by and hear his purr after a caress is soothing for animal lovers.


One of the great pleasures of cat lovers is to feel their pet on their chests, or on their laps, while they purr

However, the question is: why do cats purr? Is it always due to happiness? Karen Suárez, a veterinarian, is convinced that this noise is a calm expression.

“Most of the times, purring is an indicator of joy or that the cat is relaxed and comfortable. The purr promotes a sense of well-being”, says Suárez.

Furthermore, “very few cats purr when they are stressed.” In fact, according to studies done by experts and cited by media sources such as 'BBC', purring is a way for the cat to calm down and feel comfortable and at ease, even in situations that may be difficult.

Gatos

Cat's purring could be good for human health.

Foto:

iStock

Kittens use the sound produced by the contraction and relaxation of the laryngeal muscles, so that their mother knows where they are when nursing them and also to communicate with each other. Moreover, according to experts, during labor, cats purr to ease their pain and calm down.

However, some studies also indicate that purring can be caused by an unpleasant or scary sensation.

A very high-pitched purr, similar to the noise that a baby’s cry would produce, can be a sign that the cat is facing an uncomfortable or dangerous situation and requires its “natural defense and relaxation” mechanism.

Tendencias EL TIEMPO

