These are the best free courses from the top universities in the world

Studying in the best universities in the world should not be an impossible dream. Although it is true that undergraduate or graduate admission standards are often very high, these schools often allow thousands of people to access online courses designed by their professors, free of charge.



This includes the top 5 best universities in the world according to the QS World University Rankings, one of the most important lists worldwide. These are the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard, Stanford, California Institute of Technology (Caltech), and Oxford.



It is worth pointing out that in some cases, although the courses offered are free if you want to get a certificate you may have to pay. However, it is possible to learn new things without having to pay.

Today, we compiled a list of some of the free courses from the best universities in the world:



(You may be interested in: These are the best undergraduate degrees to pursue now if you want to get a job).

MIT

Facebook Twitter Linkedin

This university has achieved 85 Nobel Prizes and 58 winners of the National Medal of Science. Foto: 123rf

Become an entrepreneur: Learn the business skills and the startup mindset needed to embark on your entrepreneurial journey. No previous experience in business or entrepreneurship is required.



Data Coding and Analysis: This short course is adapted from a one-semester graduate-level course taught at MIT that covers qualitative research methods.

(Also see: 'Call centers' offers and BPO).

Stanford

Facebook Twitter Linkedin

It was founded in 1885 and today it is made up of 7 schools: Humanities and Sciences, Earth Sciences, Engineering, Business, Law, Education and Medicine. Foto: iStockPhoto

Machine learning: It is the science of making computers work without being explicitly programmed. This course provides a comprehensive introduction to machine learning, data mining, and statistical pattern recognition.



Understanding Einstein, the Special Theory of Relativity: The goal of this course is to go behind the myth and what you know about relativity in order to gain a deeper understanding of both who Einstein was and of the concepts, predictions, and paradoxes of his theory.



(We recommend: These are the best degrees of public universities in Colombia).

Harvard

Facebook Twitter Linkedin

It was founded in 1636 and is the oldest institution of higher learning in the United States. Foto: EFE

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: Students will be able to explore the concepts and algorithms of modern artificial intelligence. Moreover, you will delve into the ideas that allowed the development of various technologies such as game engines, handwriting recognition, and machine translation.



Basic Neuroscience: This is a three-course series that explores the structure and function of the nervous system, from the inner workings of a single nerve cell to the astonishing complexity of the brain and the social interactions they enable.



(This is interesting: Why do cats purr?).

Caltech

Facebook Twitter Linkedin

5. Instituto de Tecnología de California (Caltech): cuenta con más de 30 premios Nobel. Es reconocida a nivel mundial por sus aportes en Ciencias e Ingeniería. Foto: 123rf

Principles of Economics with Calculus: This course provides a quantitative and model-based introduction to basic economic principles and teaches how to apply them to make sense of a wide range of real-world problems.



The Evolving Universe: This is an introductory astronomy exploration class that covers the physical universe and its major components, including planetary systems, stars, galaxies, black holes, quasars, larger structures, and the universe as a whole.



(Do you need a rest?: Top five destinations to include in your vacation plans for 2021).

Oxford

Facebook Twitter Linkedin

At this university, tuition costs are higher for non-European Union students. Foto: iStockPhoto

From Poverty to Prosperity, understanding Economic Development: Learn about the role of government and the key political, social, and economic processes that can take any society from poverty to prosperity.

More news

'There were some indecent proposals... It was a painful situation': Karol G

Interview with El 'Pibe' Valderrama: a colombian legend

David Beckham: a huge icon of the English team

Tendencias EL TIEMPO