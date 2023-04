We've got our first space #selfie images back from #ESAJuice from the two monitoring cameras! 🤩



1⃣ Leaving Earth

2⃣ Goodbye, goodbye

3⃣ Solar array deployed

4⃣ RIME antenna (stowed)



More details for each image 👉 https://t.co/wq4WeqCI0K



3⃣ as gif 👉 https://t.co/oWM8oiS2N2 pic.twitter.com/3TYJutCKoI