Por primera vez, hallan metales pesados en cometas del Sistema Solar

1/ A new study by a Belgian team using data from our VLT has shown that iron and nickel exist in the atmospheres of comets throughout our Solar System, even those far from the Sun.

🔗 https://t.co/NKLlQvVsE9

Credit: @ESO /L. Calçada, SPECULOOS Team/E. Jehin, Manfroid et al. pic.twitter.com/OZGEJ6XcgC