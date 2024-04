Fallece el británico Peter Higgs, descubridor del 'bosón de Higgs' o la 'partícula de Dios'

(FILES) The Nobel Prize winner for Physics 2013, Peter W Higgs, addresses the traditional Nobel Prize banquet at the Stockholm City Hall on December 10, 2013 following the Nobel Prize award ceremonies for Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Literature and Economic Sciences. British physicist Peter Higgs, whose theory of a mass-giving particle -- the so-called Higgs boson -- jointly earned him the Nobel Prize for Physics, has died aged 94, the University of Edinburgh announced on April 9, 2024. "He passed away peacefully at home on Monday 8 April following a short illness," the Scottish university said in a statement, calling him "a great teacher and mentor, inspiring generations of young scientists". (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)

Foto:AFP