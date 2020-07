Coronavirus podría acabar con avances en otros males, como el sida

NEW—Some low- & middle-income countries (LMICs) could see HIV, TB & malaria deaths increase by as much as 10%, 20% & 36%, respectively, in next 5 years due to health service disruption caused by #COVID19: new modelling research @LancetGH @imperialcollege https://t.co/l71gKRCNsv pic.twitter.com/Eaql3mdkIN