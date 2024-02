Ruso logra récord de estancia en el espacio: es la quinta vez fuera de la Tierra

🛰 A Russian cosmonaut broke the world record for longest stay in space. Oleg Kononenko spent more than 878 days in orbit, Roscosmos said.



“Oleg Kononenko is expected to reach a total of 1,000 days in space on June 5, 2024 at 00:00:20 Moscow time,” says a statement published on… pic.twitter.com/92fznxb5Zw