[🔴China’s 44th launch in 2022] At UTC 23:43 Oct 8, Chinese Academy of Science’s ASO-S (Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory) was successfully launched to SSO by CZ2D Y55 rocket at Jiuquan. It’s also the 442rd launch of Long March rocket family. HD: https://t.co/vVbqXuXyxg pic.twitter.com/vHkxYt7r4Q