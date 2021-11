Así quedó registrada desde el espacio la tragedia de Armero hace 36 años

Landsat 5 witnessed the aftermath of the Nevado del Ruiz eruption #OTD in 1985. Volcanic mudflows engulfed Armero, COL, killing 20,000 residents. To ensure tragedies like this never happen again, the @USGS created the Volcano Disaster Assistance Program. https://t.co/CR7hKirbG1 pic.twitter.com/yY3Bby0i6s