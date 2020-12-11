'The Last of Us II' se llevó el título del juego del año

'The Last of Us II' se llevó el título del juego del año 

El videojuego desarrollado por Naughty Dog ganó el GOTY en The Game Awards 2020.

The Game Awards

La ceremonio de The Game Awards 2020 fue totalmente virtual.

Foto:

Cortesía

Relacionados:

Tecnología

Videojuegos

Desarrollo

Juegos de video

Tecnología e Innovación

Por: Tecnósfera
11 de diciembre 2020 , 11:21 a. m.

En medio de un año difícil para muchos sectores, la industria de los videojuegos creció de una forma acelerada. Este 2020 estuvo cargado de títulos increíbles que encantaron a la crítica (o no tanto) y a los usuarios. Este jueves, en la ceremonia de The Game Awards, los premios más importantes de la industria, se revelaron los ganadores en diferentes categorías para este años. Estos fueron los mejores.

(Lea también: Estos fueron los grandes ganadores en ‘The Game Award’ 2020)

En un evento totalmente digital, Geoff Keighley, creador y organizador de la ceremonia y su equipo lograron sacar adelante este proyecto. Para esta edición, grandes compañías de la industria apoyaron los premios y sin dudas fue un momento sin precedentes.

La categoría que más movía emoción era la del juego del año; con grandes nombre en la lista, cualquiera podía ganar, Animal Crossing: New Horizon, Doom Eternal, Ghost of Tsushima, pero el gran ganador fue: The Last of Us II, de Naughty Dog, del cuál hicimos una reseña y que se coronó como el GOTY.

Los ganadores

Mejor actuación en videojuego:

Ashley Johnson, The Last of Us Part II
Laura Bailey, The Last of Us Part II
Daisuke Tsuji, Ghost of Tsushima
Logan Cunningham, Hades
Nadji Jeter, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mejor multijugador:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Among Us
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Valorant
Mejor juego como servicio:

Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Call of Duty Warzone
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky

Mejor dirección de arte:

Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part II

Mejor banda sonora:

DOOM Eternal
Final Fantasy VII Remake 
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part II

Mejor diseño de audio:

DOOM Eternal
Half-Life: Alyx
Ghost of Tsushima
Resident Evil 3
The Last of Us Part II 

Mejor narrativa:

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us Part II

Mejor juego indie:

Carrion
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Hades
Spelunky 2
Spiritfarer

Mejor juego para móviles:

Among Us 
Call of Duty Mobile
Genshin Impact
Legends of Runeterra
Pokémon Café Mix

Mayor impacto social de un juego:

If found...
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Spiritfare
Tell me why 
Through the darkest of times

Mejor creador de contenido:

Alanah Pearce
FaZe Nickmercs
Timthetatman
Black Girl Gamers
Valkyrae 

Mejor juego Esports:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Fortnite
League of Legends 
Valorant

Mejor jugador de Esports:

Ian “Crimsix” Porter
Heo “Showmaker” Su
Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Mejor juego de realidad virtual:

Dreams
Half-Life: Alyx
Marvel's Iron Man VR
Star Wars: Squadrons
The Walking Dead: Saint's Sinners

Mejor juego de innovación y accesibilidad:

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Grounded
Hypedot
The Last of Us Part II
Watch Dogs: Legion

Mejor juego de acción:

DOOM Eternal
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
Nioh 2
Street of Rage 4

Mejor juego de acción y aventura:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ghost of Tsushima
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Last of Us Part II

Mejor juego de rol:

Final Fantasy VII Remake
Genshin Impact
Persona 5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Mejor juego de pelea:

Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate 
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
Under Night In-Birth

Mejor juego familiar:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Minecraft Dungeons
Paper Mario: The Origami King

Mejor soporte a la comunidad:

Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 
Fortnite
No Man's Sky

Mejor juego de simulación o estrategia:

Crusader Kings III
Desperados III
Gears Tactics
Microsoft Flight Simulator 
XCOM: Chimera Squad

Mejor juego de deportes:

Dirt 5
F1 2020
FIFA 21
NBA 2K21
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Juego más esperado:

Elden Ring
Secuela de God of War
Halo Infinite
Resident Evil Village
Secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Juego del año elegido por la comunidad:

Doom Eternal
Ghost of Tsushima 
Hades
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
The Last of Us Part II

Mejor dirección de juego:

Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
The Last of Us Part II 

Juego del año (GOTY):

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
DOOM Eternal
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us Part II 

Otros temas que le pueden interesar

Watch Dogs: Legion, un juego para disfrutar las nuevas consolas

Cyberpunk 2077, ‘una obra maestra’ del videojuego, llena de errores

- Próximo nivel: De las 'maquinitas' a los grandes estadios

REDACCIÓN TECNÓSFERA
@TecnosferaET

Descarga la app El Tiempo

Noticias de Colombia y el mundo al instante: Personaliza, descubre e infórmate.

CONOCE MÁS

Ponte al día

Lo más visto

Sigue bajando para encontrar más contenido

Llegaste al límite de contenidos del mes

Disfruta al máximo el contenido de EL TIEMPO DIGITAL de forma ilimitada. ¡Suscríbete ya!

COP $900 / MES*

Si ya eres suscriptor del impreso

actívate

* COP $900 / mes durante los dos primeros meses

VOLVER A PORTADA

Sabemos que te gusta estar siempre informado.

Crea una cuenta y podrás disfrutar de:

  • Acceso a boletines con las mejores noticias de actualidad.
  • Comentar las noticias que te interesan.
  • Guardar tus artículos favoritos.

Crea una cuenta y podrás disfrutar nuestro contenido desde cualquier dispositivo.

COPYRIGHT © 2020 EL TIEMPO Casa Editorial. Prohibida su reproducción total o parcial, así como su traducción a cualquier idioma sin autorización escrita de su titular. ELTIEMPO.com todas las noticias principales de Colombia y el Mundo

SÍGUENOS EN: