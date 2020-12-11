'The Last of Us II' se llevó el título del juego del año 

En medio de un año difícil para muchos sectores, la industria de los videojuegos creció de una forma acelerada. Este 2020 estuvo cargado de títulos increíbles que encantaron a la crítica (o no tanto) y a los usuarios. Este jueves, en la ceremonia de The Game Awards, los premios más importantes de la industria, se revelaron los ganadores en diferentes categorías para este años. Estos fueron los mejores.
En un evento totalmente digital, Geoff Keighley, creador y organizador de la ceremonia y su equipo lograron sacar adelante este proyecto. Para esta edición, grandes compañías de la industria apoyaron los premios y sin dudas fue un momento sin precedentes.
La categoría que más movía emoción era la del juego del año; con grandes nombre en la lista, cualquiera podía ganar, Animal Crossing: New Horizon, Doom Eternal, Ghost of Tsushima, pero el gran ganador fue: The Last of Us II, de Naughty Dog, del cuál hicimos una reseña y que se coronó como el GOTY.Los ganadores
Mejor actuación en videojuego:
Ashley Johnson, The Last of Us Part II
Laura Bailey, The Last of Us Part II
Daisuke Tsuji, Ghost of Tsushima
Logan Cunningham, Hades
Nadji Jeter, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Mejor multijugador:
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Among Us
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Valorant
Mejor juego como servicio:
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Call of Duty Warzone
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Mejor dirección de arte:
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part II
Mejor banda sonora:
DOOM Eternal
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Hades
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Last of Us Part II
Mejor diseño de audio:
DOOM Eternal
Half-Life: Alyx
Ghost of Tsushima
Resident Evil 3
The Last of Us Part II
Mejor narrativa:
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us Part II
Mejor juego indie:
Carrion
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Hades
Spelunky 2
Spiritfarer
Mejor juego para móviles:
Among Us
Call of Duty Mobile
Genshin Impact
Legends of Runeterra
Pokémon Café Mix
Mayor impacto social de un juego:
If found...
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
Spiritfare
Tell me why
Through the darkest of times
Mejor creador de contenido:
Alanah Pearce
FaZe Nickmercs
Timthetatman
Black Girl Gamers
Valkyrae
Mejor juego Esports:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Fortnite
League of Legends
Valorant
Mejor jugador de Esports:
Ian “Crimsix” Porter
Heo “Showmaker” Su
Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu
Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
Mejor juego de realidad virtual:
Dreams
Half-Life: Alyx
Marvel's Iron Man VR
Star Wars: Squadrons
The Walking Dead: Saint's Sinners
Mejor juego de innovación y accesibilidad:
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Grounded
Hypedot
The Last of Us Part II
Watch Dogs: Legion
Mejor juego de acción:
DOOM Eternal
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
Nioh 2
Street of Rage 4
Mejor juego de acción y aventura:
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ghost of Tsushima
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Last of Us Part II
Mejor juego de rol:
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Genshin Impact
Persona 5 Royal
Wasteland 3
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Mejor juego de pelea:
Granblue Fantasy: Versus
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
Under Night In-Birth
Mejor juego familiar:
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Minecraft Dungeons
Paper Mario: The Origami King
Mejor soporte a la comunidad:
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Fortnite
No Man's Sky
Mejor juego de simulación o estrategia:
Crusader Kings III
Desperados III
Gears Tactics
Microsoft Flight Simulator
XCOM: Chimera Squad
Mejor juego de deportes:
Dirt 5
F1 2020
FIFA 21
NBA 2K21
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Juego más esperado:
Elden Ring
Secuela de God of War
Halo Infinite
Resident Evil Village
Secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Juego del año elegido por la comunidad:
Doom Eternal
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
The Last of Us Part II
Mejor dirección de juego:
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
Half-Life: Alyx
The Last of Us Part II
Juego del año (GOTY):
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
DOOM Eternal
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Ghost of Tsushima
Hades
The Last of Us Part II
REDACCIÓN TECNÓSFERA
@TecnosferaET