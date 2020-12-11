'The Last of Us II' se llevó el título del juego del año 

En medio de un año difícil para muchos sectores, la industria de los videojuegos creció de una forma acelerada. Este 2020 estuvo cargado de títulos increíbles que encantaron a la crítica (o no tanto) y a los usuarios. Este jueves, en la ceremonia de The Game Awards, los premios más importantes de la industria, se revelaron los ganadores en diferentes categorías para este años. Estos fueron los mejores.



(Lea también: Estos fueron los grandes ganadores en ‘The Game Award’ 2020)

En un evento totalmente digital, Geoff Keighley, creador y organizador de la ceremonia y su equipo lograron sacar adelante este proyecto. Para esta edición, grandes compañías de la industria apoyaron los premios y sin dudas fue un momento sin precedentes.

La categoría que más movía emoción era la del juego del año; con grandes nombre en la lista, cualquiera podía ganar, Animal Crossing: New Horizon, Doom Eternal, Ghost of Tsushima, pero el gran ganador fue: The Last of Us II, de Naughty Dog, del cuál hicimos una reseña y que se coronó como el GOTY.

Los ganadores

Mejor actuación en videojuego:



Ashley Johnson, The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey, The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham, Hades

Nadji Jeter, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales



Mejor multijugador:



Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Mejor juego como servicio:



Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky



Mejor dirección de arte:



Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II



Mejor banda sonora:



DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II



Mejor diseño de audio:



DOOM Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part II



Mejor narrativa:



13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

​

Mejor juego indie:



Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer



Mejor juego para móviles:



Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Café Mix



Mayor impacto social de un juego:



If found...

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfare

Tell me why

Through the darkest of times



Mejor creador de contenido:



Alanah Pearce

FaZe Nickmercs

Timthetatman

Black Girl Gamers

Valkyrae



Mejor juego Esports:



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant



Mejor jugador de Esports:



Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut



Mejor juego de realidad virtual:



Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saint's Sinners



Mejor juego de innovación y accesibilidad:



Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Grounded

Hypedot

The Last of Us Part II

Watch Dogs: Legion



Mejor juego de acción:



DOOM Eternal

Hades

​Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Street of Rage 4



Mejor juego de acción y aventura:



Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part II

​

Mejor juego de rol:



Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon



Mejor juego de pelea:



Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth



Mejor juego familiar:



Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King



Mejor soporte a la comunidad:



Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man's Sky



Mejor juego de simulación o estrategia:



Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad



Mejor juego de deportes:



Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

​

Juego más esperado:



Elden Ring

Secuela de God of War

Halo Infinite

Resident Evil Village

Secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



Juego del año elegido por la comunidad:



Doom Eternal

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part II



Mejor dirección de juego:



Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Juego del año (GOTY):



Animal Crossing: New Horizons

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

REDACCIÓN TECNÓSFERA

@TecnosferaET