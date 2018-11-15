The Game Awards 2018: los nominados a videojuego del año

Red Dead Redemption 2 y God of War parten como favoritos, con ocho nominaciones cada uno.

The Game Awards 2018

La entrega de los premios The Game Awards 2018 se podrá seguir desde 40 plataformas.

Por: GDA / EL COMERCIO
15 de noviembre 2018 , 07:52 p.m.

The Game Awards 2018 anunció al fin la lista de nominados a videojuego del año. Red Dead Redemption 2 y God of War parten como favoritos con 8 nominaciones cada uno. Les sigue muy de cerca Spider-Man, que cuenta con 7 candidaturas.

The Game Awards 2018 anunciará el 6 de diciembre a los ganadores finales en un evento a realizarse en el Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, Estados Unidos.

Los nominados fueron anunciados de la siguiente manera:

Aquí la lista completa de los nominados The Game Awards 2018:

Juego del año:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Monster Hunter: World
Red Dead Redemption 2

Mejor juego de acción

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Dead Cells
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Far Cry 5
Mega Man 11

Mejor juego de acción/aventura

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Mejor juego de rol

Dragon Quest XI
Monster Hunter: World
Ni no Kuni II
Octopath Traveler
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Mejor juego en activo

Destiny 2: Forsaken
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Mejor dirección en un videojuego

A Way Out
Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2

Mejor narrativa

Detroit: Become Human
God of War
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2

Mejor dirección artística

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
God of War
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2
Return of the Obra Dinn

Mejor banda sonora/música

Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Octopath Traveler
Red Dead Redemption 2

Mejor diseño sonoro

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Forza Horizon 4
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2

Mejor actuación

Bryan Dechart como Connor (Detroit: Become Human)
Christopher Judge como Kratos (God of War)
Melissanthi Mahut como Kassandra (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey)
Roger Clark como Arthur Morgan (Red Dead Redemption II)
Yuri Lowenthal como Peter Parker (Marvel’s Spider-Man)

Juegos para el impacto

11-11 Memories Retold
Celeste
Florence
Life is Strange 2
The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

Mejor juego independiente

Celeste
Dead Cells
Intro the Breach
Return of the Obra Dinn
The Messenger

Mejor juego para móviles

Donut County
Florence
Fortnite
PUBG MOBILE
Reigns: Game of Thrones

Mejor juego de realidad virtual/realidad aumentada

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Beat Saber
Firewall Zero Hour
Moss
Tetris Effect

Mejor juego de lucha

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Soul Calibur VI
Street Fighter V Arcade Edition

Mejor juego familiar

Mario Tennis Aces
Nintendo Labo
Overcooked 2
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Super Mario Party

Mejor juego de estrategia

The Banner Saga 3
Battleteach
Frostpunk
Into the Breach
Valkyria Chronicles 4

Mejor juego de deportes/carreras

FIFA 19
Forza Horizon 4
Mario Tennis Aces
NBA 2K19
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Mejor juego multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Fortnite
Monster Hunter: World
Sea of Thieves

Mejor juego estudiantil

Combat 2018
Dash Quasar
JERA
LIFF
RE: Charge

Mejor debut de juego indie

Donut County
Florence
Moss
The Messenger
Yoku’s Island Express

Mejor juego esports

CSGO
DOTA2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Overwatch

Mejor jugador ESport

SonicFox
Tokido
Uzi
s1mple
JjoNak

La entrega de los premios The Game Awards 2018 se podrá seguir desde 40 plataformas, incluyendo YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Mixer, Steam TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox Live y más.

GDA / EL COMERCIO (Perú)

