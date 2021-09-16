WhatsApp: How can you know if one of your contacts blocked you?

Have you ever sent a message on WhatsApp and, saw that it never reached its recipient, and worried about the possibility that they blocked you?

If you have been blocked in this app, it will be impossible for you to access certain types of information. Moreover, you will not be able to exchange messages with contacts who have blocked you. The messages you send will never be received, you will not be able to view their profile photo, and you will not be able to call these contacts, among other things.

If you’ve ever wondered if a contact has blocked you, follow these recommendations:



1. Look at their profile photo. The contacts who have blocked you will have one thing in common: you will not be able to see their profile photos and all you will see is the default gray image. However, it is possible that the profile photo of a contact will not appear because: (1) they do not have a profile photo, (2) they only have the profile photo view enabled for contacts that are saved in their phonebook and you are not part of that group, and (3) temporary connection problems.



2. They are not receiving your messages. If a person has blocked you, you will not be able to write to them and when you try to send a message they will never receive it. To identify that a message was never received you can see that only a gray check mark appears in your message ('Sent').



However, this can also happen because the recipient’s cellphone is off and/or they have connection problems, or they changed accounts.



3. You cannot call them. If a user has blocked you, the calls (using WhatsApp) will not work. They won't go through and will instantly break up. However, the fact that a call does not work can also be due to connection problems.



4. You cannot add them to groups. This is one of the most effective ways to find out. If someone has blocked you, you won’t be able to add them to groups.

Nevertheless, if you are added to a group where there is a contact who has blocked you, this will not affect the group. This means that, you and the contact will be able to send and view messages. However, you will not be able to respond privately or write to them at any time.

NOTE: It is not possible to unblock yourself from someone else’s account. Only the person who originally blocked you can do that through their WhatsApp.

