🚨 BREAKING 🚨



TWITTER RIVAL “THREADS” BY META

INSTAGRAM IS SET TO LAUNCH ON

6TH JULY. MARK ZUCKERBERG HAVE

BUILT HIS CAREER BY COPYING

OTHERS.



Facebook - copied

Stories - Snapchat

Reels - copied from tiktok

Verification - copied from musk

Now threads - copy of twitter pic.twitter.com/LSMoIvREkr