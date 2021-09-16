Secciones
These apps are draining your phone’s battery
Devices are usually designed to withstand the optimal performance of a large number of apps.

These apps are draining your phone’s battery



Several of them have various background functions that affect the optimal performance of your phone.


Using today's mobile phones, you can download applications on practically any subject.



However, there are apps that drain your phone's battery faster than others. And not only that: they can also make the memory fill faster and the cell phone to become slow.

The experts from ‘Pcloud’, a cloud storage company, analyzed the 100 most popular applications in order to conclude which consume the most battery and, in a broader sense, those that demand the most from the phone.

They were based on three parameters: the functions that each application uses (location, camera, etc.), the battery they consume, and the availability of a ‘dark mode’.



In this sense, the two that consume the most battery are Fitbit, a platform that monitors daily activities, and Verizon, a US mobile phone operator that has an ‘app’ for each user to manage their account.

Mobile apps

Social networks such as Instagram and Twitter have dark mode.

Instagramer

Social networks such as Instagram and Twitter have dark mode.

Both of them allow 14 of the 16 available functions to work in the background, including the most demanding ones: the camera, the location, the microphone, and the Wi-Fi connection. That is why they had a 92.31% battery drain score.

The apps that followed on the list were Uber (87%), Skype (87%), Facebook (82%), Airbnb (82%), Bigo Live (82%), Instagram (79%), Tinder (77%) and Bumble (77%).

The investigation concluded that six of the 20 applications that consume the most battery are social networks: Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, WhatsApp, and LinkedIn. All allow the execution of 11 additional functions.

Therefore, experts recommended using dark mode on platforms, if available, as it can save up to 30% battery life.

The ones that occupy the most storage

‘Pcloud’ also said that the applications that require the largest memory space are the ones related to travel and transportation.

In first place is the United Airlines airline app (437.8 MB), followed by Lyft (325.1 MB), and Uber (299.6 MB).

Therefore, the experts recommended downloading the travel ‘apps’ only when the service is going to be used and choosing only one transportation platform inside your home.

The most popular transportation apps in the country are Uber, Beat, and DiDi.

On the other hand, the online meetings application Microsoft Teams also needs a significant amount of phone storage (232.2 MB). The recommendation, then, is to use alternative platforms, such as Zoom (82.1 MB) or Skype (111.2 MB), since they require less memory space.

EL TIEMPO

