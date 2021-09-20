Know the new way to call cellphones and landlines in Colombia

The Comisión de Regulaciones de Comunicaciones (CRC by its initials in Spanish, an entity in charge of managing communication related policies in Colombia) released the changes that will begin to take effect on landlines and cellphones in Colombia as of September 1st.

(See also: This is the awaited Iphone13).

The changes include new call codes and that all phone and cellphone numbers will not have more than ten digits. In this article, we will tell you how you will have to dial once the new model is implemented.

(See also: The changes that are rocking the take-out market in Colombia).

How to call landlines

Facebook Twitter Linkedin

The changes include new call codes. Foto: iStock

In order to make a call between landlines right now we dial the long-distance code + one-digit code, which depends on the city + the phone number.

This is how it is going to work now:



- For example, to call someone in Bogota we currently dial 3198300.



- For a long-distance call to Cali, you have to dial 05 + 2 + 4123456.



- For a long-distance call to Medellin, you have to dial 07 + 4 + 3198300.



(See also: Elon Musk’s meme that made Bitcoin drop)



This is what is going to look like starting in September



- For a local call in Bogota you must dial 601+ 3198300.



- For a long-distance call to Cali, you must dial 602 + 4123456.



- For a long-distance call to Medellin, you must dial 604 + 3198300.

(See also: How to block contacts and avoid your “ex” and family members on Tinder).

Calls between a landline and a cellphone

One of the main changes is that you won’t have to dial 03 from your landline, to call a cellphone.



This is how it is going to work now:



- From a cellphone to a landline in Bucaramanga you currently have to dial 03 + 7 + 7123456.



-From any landline to a cellphone you have to dial 03 + 3001234567.



-From one cellphone to another, you have to dial 3151234567.

(See also: How to record a WhatsApp call).

This is how it is going to work from September

- To call a landline from your cellphone you must dial 607 + 7123456.



- From a landline to a cellphone you must dial 3001234567.



- To call a cellphone from another cellphone you must now dial 3151234567.

More news

Who is Antonela Roccuzzo? Lionel Messi's discreet and amazing wife

WhatsApp: How can you know if one of your contacts blocked you?

Five scary places in Bogotá and nearby towns

TECHNOLOGY