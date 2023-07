India's First 26GB RAM Phone- INFINIX GT 10 Pro 5G



- DM8050

- 7000 mAh / 160W / 260W variants

- 120hz AMOLED

- 100MP + 8MP + 8MP

- 256GB



India launch in next two months, Globally in august!



GT 10 Pro+ 5G is not for sale in india