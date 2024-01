Indonesia envió barco-hospital para asistencia humanitaria en Gaza

JUST IN 🇮🇩🇵🇸🇪🇬:



Indonesian Navy @_TNIAL_ hospital ship KRI dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningrat (992) departed Jakarta for Egypt to deliver humanitarian aid for Palestinian people



The ship departed with 214 people on board, including 36 security personnel from SF units