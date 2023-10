Ministerio de Sanidad de Gaza declara el 'colapso total' del sistema de salud

🔺According to Ministry of Health, over 5,000 people have been killed in📍#Gaza since 7 October - including 2,055 children.



🔺@UNRWA will run out of fuel TOMORROW night - forcing us to halt operations and delivery of humanitarian aid to people in need.https://t.co/CdFUVTHGrO pic.twitter.com/TM4sgX5Msw