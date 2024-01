Un sismo de magnitud 5,6 sacudió las aguas al oeste de Tonga, en el Pacífico Sur

Magnitude 5.6 #earthquake hit #Tonga, 112 km (69.5 mi) W of Houma at a great depth of 187 km (116 mi).

- Time: 2024-01-04 at 04:56:36 UTC

2024-01-03 at 16:56:36 GMT+12

- Location: -21.15° LAT, -176.39° LON

- Magnitude: Mww5.6

- Provider: @USGS_Quakes pic.twitter.com/zNgisd3pIt