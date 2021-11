¿Perdido? Pingüino viajó más de 3.000 kilómetros y llegó a Nueva Zelanda

NZ: This beautiful Adelie penguin came all the way from Antarctica, he spent the night in care & was released. An Adelie Penguin has only been spotted as far north as NZ 3 times.

Hoping he will be able to get home.💙🐧



Source & 🎥 Harry Singh- Birdlings Flat Community FB page. pic.twitter.com/Q2UoaMUfll