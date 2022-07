The 12 months of 2021, as of #NewYearsDay:



•20,658 gun deaths

•40,358 gun injuries

•691 mass shootings

•1,055 children (age 0-11) shot

•4,585 teenagers (age 12-17) shot

•1,236 incidents of defensive use

•1,988 unintentional shootings

~24,090 suicides [CDC estimate]