Record floods in Pakistan have caused significant damage to one of the world's oldest human settlements.



Mohenjo Daro, built in the Bronze Age, is ~4,500 years old.



Floods & melting glaciers:

▪️Killed 1.3K+, incl. 400+ children

▪️Left 6.4M in need of aid

▪️Destroyed 1.1M homes pic.twitter.com/Lf8NA1MEHm