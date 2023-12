Ucrania asegura haber destruido barco ruso en un ataque a la península de Crimea

🚨 BREAKING: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine reports Russia's Black Sea Fleet Large Landing Ship Novocherkassk (BDK-46) has been SUNK at the Feodosia port in Crimea as a result of this night's strike.

