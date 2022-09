✨“It's a privilege to sculpt the first official effigy of His Majesty and to receive his personal approval for the design” British sculptor Martin Jennings @CNNBusiness



CHARLES III•D•G•REX•F•D•5 POUNDS•2022” = “#KingCharlesIII, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith” pic.twitter.com/G1iThVNDX0