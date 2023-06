#Derbyshire mum and step father are on trial for allegedly murdering their 10-month old baby.



Jacob Crouch was pronounced dead in Linton in December 2020.



Gemma Barton, 32, of Heanor and Craig Crouch, 39, of Moira, deny murder, cruelty and causing physical suffering to a child. pic.twitter.com/zuorZoZIvT