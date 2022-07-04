"Pedimos disculpas por la interrupción temporal de nuestro servicio. Llevaremos a cabo una investigación completa y aprenderemos de este incidente", agregó.
We are aware of a breach of the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts and an investigation is underway.
The Army takes information security extremely seriously and is resolving the issue. Until their investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further.
— Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress) July 3, 2022
En la cuenta de YouTube del ejército aparecieron vídeos sobre criptodivisas e imágenes del empresario multimillonario Elon Musk, mientras que en la cuenta de Twitter se retuitearon varios mensajes que parecían estar relacionados con los NFT.
The breach of the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts that occurred earlier today has been resolved and an investigation is underway.
The Army takes information security extremely seriously and until their investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further.
Los NFT, Non Fungible Token o Tokens no fungibles, en español, son formatos digitales que permiten asociar a todo objeto virtual, ya sea una imagen, foto, animación, video o canción, un certificado de autenticidad grabado en la blockchain, la tecnología que sirve como base a las criptomonedas como el bitcóin.