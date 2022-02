Birds are flying! Another 90 tons of #USA ammunition for the @ArmedForcesUkr arrived today. The total weight of US military aid at the moment exceeded 1300 tons! 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸 @DeptofDefense @SecDef @UKRintheUSA @USEmbassyKyiv @congressdotgov pic.twitter.com/OwlO0dqFhu