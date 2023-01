A man has today (Wednesday, January 25) been jailed for life for the murder of his baby son in Burnley.

Oliver Mailey (pictured), 26, of Piccadilly Road, Burnley, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court for the murder of seven-week-old Abel-Jax Mailey.https://t.co/gmzKKn7XC8 pic.twitter.com/o1RAKC3ja7