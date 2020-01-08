Enrique y Meghan darán un paso al costado como miembros de la realeza

Enrique y Meghan darán un paso al costado como miembros de la realeza

Tienen la intención de trabajar para lograr independencia financiera sin dejar de apoyar a la Reina.

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Enrique

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Enrique.

Foto:

Andrew Milligan / AFP

Relacionados:

Meghan Markle

Príncipe Enrique

Por: EFE
08 de enero 2020 , 02:48 p.m.

Los duques de Sussex, Enrique y Meghan, anunciaron este miércoles que tienen intención de dar "un paso al costado" en sus funciones como miembros de la familia real británica y "trabajar para ser financieramente independientes".

En un comunicado, ambos informaron que han decidido "comenzar a forjar durante este año un nuevo rol" dentro de la monarquía, al tiempo que subrayan su "completo apoyo a su majestad la reina", Isabel II.

(Le puede interesar: La reina Isabel II reconoce que el 2019 ha sido un año muy "movido")

El príncipe Enrique y su esposa Meghan anunciaron este miércoles que trabajarán para ser económicamente independientes y que darán un paso al costado de su rol como miembros sénior de la familia real.

Además, informaron en un comunicado que dividirán su tiempo entre el Reino Unido y Norteamérica.

La familia real británica vivió en 2019 un año turbulento.  Enrique y Meghan, duques de Sussex, pasaron las navidades en Canadá tras quejarse públicamente de la excesiva presión de los medios de comunicación. Los duques y su recién nacido hijo, Archie, pasaron las fiestas con la madre de Meghan, Doria Ragland.

EFE

Descarga la app El Tiempo

Con ella puedes escoger los temas de tu interés y recibir notificaciones de las últimas noticias.

Conócela acá

Empodera tu conocimiento

Ponte al día

Lo más visto

Sigue bajando para encontrar más contenido

CREA UNA CUENTA

¿Ya tienes cuenta? INGRESA

Llegaste al límite de contenidos del mes

Disfruta al máximo el contenido de EL TIEMPO DIGITAL de forma ilimitada. ¡Suscríbete ya!

COP $900 / MES*

Si ya eres suscriptor del impreso

actívate

* COP $900 / mes durante los dos primeros meses

VOLVER A PORTADA

Sabemos que te gusta estar siempre informado.

Crea una cuenta y podrás disfrutar de:

  • Acceso a boletines con las mejores noticias de actualidad.
  • Comentar las noticias que te interesan.
  • Guardar tus artículos favoritos.

Crea una cuenta y podrás disfrutar nuestro contenido desde cualquier dispositivo.

COPYRIGHT © 2019 EL TIEMPO Casa Editorial. Prohibida su reproducción total o parcial, así como su traducción a cualquier idioma sin autorización escrita de su titular. ELTIEMPO.com todas las noticias principales de Colombia y el Mundo

SÍGUENOS EN: