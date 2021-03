Video muestra trágica explosión en California por fuegos artificiales

The evacuation map will stay in effect throughout the night; next update will be provided tmrw 3/18. If you are displaced and need accommodations, go to the De Anza Community Center at 1405 S. Fern Ave until 7 PM. (909) 395-2970 for after hours assistance. https://t.co/RkEKHRG1LC pic.twitter.com/9lizxuPWlv