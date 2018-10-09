Registro de votantes se dispara en EE.UU. tras anuncio de Taylor Swift

Aunque en ocasiones anteriores la artista estadounidense Taylor Swift no había expresado su posición política, el pasado domingo rompió su silencio en torno al tema y en una publicación de Instagram, donde tiene 112 millones de seguidores, escribió: "No puedo votar por alguien que no está dispuesta a luchar por la dignidad de TODOS los americanos, sin importar su color de piel, su género, o a quién aman".
Se refiere a la representante republicana por Tennessee Marsha Blackburn, quien según la publicación, votó "en contra del pago igualitario para las mujeres y en contra de la ley contra la violencia contra las mujer, que intenta proteger a las mujeres frente a la violencia doméstica, el acoso y la violación. Ella cree que las empresas tienen el derecho de negar servicios a las parejas homosexuales y que no deberían tener derecho a casarse. Esos no son mi valores de Tennessee", indicó.
También anunció su voto por Phil Bredesen al Senado y por Jim Cooper para Cámara de Representantes.
Así, Swift pide a los ciudadanos: "por favor, por favor, infórmense sobre los candidatos que se presentan en su estado y voten sobre la base de quién representa más sus valores".
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
Tan solo horas después de su anuncio, se registró un aumento considerable en el registro de votantes en varios estados, especialmente Tennessee, donde votará Swift.
Voceros del portal Vote.org dijeron que recibió 65.000 registros nuevos en las 24 horas siguientes a la publicación, comparado con los 200.000 registros que tuvieron en todo el mes de septiembre.
Por su parte, Bredesen le agradeció las palabras a Swift en su cuenta de Twitter .
Thank you for the kind words @taylorswift13. I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done. We’re ready for it. Last day to register to vote is October 9. https://t.co/6Xd6YyaJCG pic.twitter.com/CatUBkXPKe— Phil Bredesen (@PhilBredesen) 8 de octubre de 2018
Donald Trump defendió el "muy buen trabajo" de Blackburn en Tennessee y se mostró "seguro de que Taylor Swift no sabe nada sobre ella".
"Digamos que su música me gusta un 25 por ciento menos ahora, ¿de acuerdo?", dijo el presidente a la prensa.
“Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now,” President Trump says when asked about Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen over Marsha Blackburn pic.twitter.com/rTtpslk56Y— NBC News (@NBCNews) 8 de octubre de 2018
Redacción Internacional.