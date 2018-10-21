Trump hará lo posible para detener caravana de migrantes hondureños

El presidente lo advirtió este domingo, en tono desafiante, mediante un mensaje escrito en Twitter.

Donald Trump

El presidente Donald Trump se encuentra muy preocupado por la caravana de hondureños que amenaza con llegar a territorio de Estados Unidos.

Foto:

AFP

21 de octubre 2018 , 04:23 p.m.

El presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump aseguró este domingo que se está haciendo todo lo posible para "detener la embestida" de miles de migrantes hondureños que marchan en caravana desde México hacia Estados Unidos.

"Todo lo posible se está haciendo para detener la embestida de migrantes ilegales a nuestra frontera sur", escribió el mandatario en Twitter.

"Esas personas deben primero solicitar asilo en México, y si no lo hacen Estados Unidos los rechazará". "La caravanas es una vergüenza para el Partido Demócrata.
Cambien AHORA las leyes migratorias", agregó en un segundo tuit tras haber acusado el sábado a los demócratas de haber alentado las migraciones masivas hacia Estados Unidos.

"Debo pedir, en los términos más enérgicos, a México que frene esta embestida, y si no es capaz de hacerlo llamaré al ejército estadounidense y CERRARÉ NUESTRA FRONTERA SUR", había advertido el jueves el presidente.

Miles de hondureños avanzaban el domingo hacia Estados Unidos desde Ciudad Hidalgo, en el sur de México, mientras otros esperaban en un puente limítrofe ingresar legalmente al país.

Las autoridades mexicanas lograron en un primer momento bloquear esta "caravana", aunque muchos de ellos lograron ingresar ilegalmente al país.

AFP



