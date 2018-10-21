Trump hará lo posible para detener caravana de migrantes hondureños

El presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump aseguró este domingo que se está haciendo todo lo posible para "detener la embestida" de miles de migrantes hondureños que marchan en caravana desde México hacia Estados Unidos.
"Todo lo posible se está haciendo para detener la embestida de migrantes ilegales a nuestra frontera sur", escribió el mandatario en Twitter.
Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Souther Border. People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away. The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 de octubre de 2018
"Esas personas deben primero solicitar asilo en México, y si no lo hacen Estados Unidos los rechazará". "La caravanas es una vergüenza para el Partido Demócrata.
Cambien AHORA las leyes migratorias", agregó en un segundo tuit tras haber acusado el sábado a los demócratas de haber alentado las migraciones masivas hacia Estados Unidos.
The Caravans are a disgrace to the Democrat Party. Change the immigration laws NOW!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 de octubre de 2018
"Debo pedir, en los términos más enérgicos, a México que frene esta embestida, y si no es capaz de hacerlo llamaré al ejército estadounidense y CERRARÉ NUESTRA FRONTERA SUR", había advertido el jueves el presidente.
....In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught - and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 de octubre de 2018
Miles de hondureños avanzaban el domingo hacia Estados Unidos desde Ciudad Hidalgo, en el sur de México, mientras otros esperaban en un puente limítrofe ingresar legalmente al país.
Las autoridades mexicanas lograron en un primer momento bloquear esta "caravana", aunque muchos de ellos lograron ingresar ilegalmente al país.
AFP