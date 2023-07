🔴 USA 🇺🇸| #Shootings : 1 person killed and 3 injured Saturday in a series of shootings in #Brooklyn and #Queens. The first shooting took place in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, around 11:10 a.m. And 17minutes later, in Queens, an 86yo man was shot dead on 109th and Jamaica Avenue. pic.twitter.com/q40uOZLUNr