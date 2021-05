¿Tiffany Trump y su cuñada habrían salido con sus guardaespaldas?

(1/2) Don't miss: May 27 Pulitzer Prize-Winner @CarolLeonnig joins @evanasmith to discuss her new book "Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service."



They'll talk about the scandals that have upended the Secret Service + more



RSVP: https://t.co/f71PB9BxMB pic.twitter.com/mjFeiZgW1x