Alce con una llanta atorada en su cuello fue rescatado por policías

Why we cut the antlers off & not the tire:



1⃣ We tried, sawzall was slow going thru steel in the bead of the tire

2⃣ The animal was under anesthesia, time was limited

3⃣ Does not harm the elk, will grow back next year

4⃣ Reduces the chance the bull would be harvested this year pic.twitter.com/C24rgd5krs